Fans ecstatic as Stacey Solomon announces new homeware range

Stacey Solomon showed off her collection this week. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has collaborated with George Home once again to create a new collection of homeware pieces.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has unveiled her brand new Spring/Summer 2024 collection of homewares in collaboration with George Home.

After the success of her ‘At Home with Stacey Solomon Exclusively for George Home' range last year, The X Factor favourite has collaborated with ASDA once again to create some stunning homeware pieces inspired by Pickle Cottage.

The Sort Your Life Out who is mum to 15-year-old Zachary 15, Leighton, 11, Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle- revealed that her children and husband Joe Swash, 42, played an important part in creating the collection.

In an emotional Instagram post, Stacey announced her collection and thanked fans for their continued support.

Stacey Solomon has a new homeware range. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Posting a clip of herself on The X Factor alongside video of her seeing the range in ASDA, Stacey wrote:

"💫 15 years ago vs today 💫 Never underestimate the power of your dreams 💫🥹 And how things can come full circle. AD || I would never have believed all those years ago that I’d get the chance to create my own home range. In a shop I’d shopped in my entire life. Asda. My home range in the actual @asda @georgehome 🥲 I’m so so proud."

Stacey Solomon has five children. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women favourite added: "Today we launched spring summer the second collection 💫 & the whole George team turned the shop floor into pickle cottage for the day. 😭 It will never feel real going around & seeing MY Home collection in actual Asda 🥲. What dreams are made of. And I’ll never take this opportunity for granted. Thank you thank you thank you!

"Thank you for all of your tags today going to see the collection, for every kind word about it all, for being the reason I get the chance to do this 🖤 And a massive thank you to every single person who came to say hi today! 🖤 P.S I know this song is SO cheese but it was our Xfactor song 🥹 The words hit different for me & always will 🥹"

Watch Stacey Solomon view her range in ASDA here:

Stacey Solomon marks the success of her Asda range

Fans were also excited by the launch, with one user commenting:

"Just absolutely amazing. So well deserved. Helping everyone else whilst on the way to the top. Nobody else quite like you xxxx"

Another added: "Never apologise for being proud of what you achieve! You are always inspiring us whilst staying humble and true to yourself! What an amazing role model you are to your beautiful family x"

