Stacey Solomon's heartwarming gesture to widowed father-of-two leaves Sort My Life Out viewers in tears

21 February 2024, 13:26

Stacey Solomon returned to Sort My Life Out this week to help out father-of-two Craig
Stacey Solomon returned to Sort My Life Out this week to help out father-of-two Craig. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon returned with a new series of Sort Your Life Out this week, and her first project was widower and father-of-two Craig who lost his wife to cancer.

Stacey Solomon, 34, left viewers of her organising show Sort Your Life Out in tears on Tuesday night with a touching gesture towards Craig and his two daughters.

The Loose Women star returned with the first episode of series four this week, where she introduced father-of-two Craig who lost his wife years earlier to cancer, with the diagnosis coming just weeks after they welcomed their second daughter.

Craig admitted that raising the two girls on his own means he struggles to keep on top of daily tasks, which has resulted in a messy home with no organisation - enter the Sort Out Your Life team!

During the episode, Craig reveals that his wife, Lois, died shortly after they welcomed their second daughter, explaining to the cameras: "Lois was just still exhausted [after giving birth], so she went to the doctors and that's when they found the cancer, and they said that it is stage four. We were hoping we would get 18 months and we got eight."

Stacey Solomon made Craig's two daughters very happy by publishing their late mother's stories into a book
Stacey Solomon made Craig's two daughters very happy by publishing their late mother's stories into a book. Picture: BBC

During the sort-out part of the show, where the team fill a warehouse with the family's belongings for the ultimate clear-out, Stacey and Craig stumbled across the stories Lois had written for their daughter's before she died.

Written in a note book, Craig explained that Lois hoped to have her stories published one day but that she never got round to doing it.

Craig was shocked when Stacey presented him with the published book of his late wife Lois' stories for their daughters
Craig was shocked when Stacey presented him with the published book of his late wife Lois' stories for their daughters. Picture: BBC

They also find Lois' old diary where she would document the Christmas period. In the final entry, she had written: "If it was the last one - and I sincerely hope it isn't - it's the best Christmas I had because it was smothered in love as all Christmases should be."

Lois was diagnosed with stage four cancer just after welcoming her second daughter, she tragically died eight months later
Lois was diagnosed with stage four cancer just after welcoming her second daughter, she tragically died eight months later. Picture: BBC

At the end of the episode, when the team revealed the transformed home complete with an office space for Craig and secret reading space for the girls, Stacey revealed that she had got Lois' stories published and put into a book so the family could read them together.

Stacey was left tearful as the girls thanked her with a big hug, and even more so when Craig expressed his gratitude over the heartwarming gesture.

