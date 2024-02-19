Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash take five kids on half term trip in £59,000 campervan

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have jumped in the £59,000 campervan with their five kids for a half-term trip. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon admitted she was 'scared' when husband Joe Swash arrived with the seven-sleeper campervan for their family holiday.

Stacey Solomon, 34, and Joe Swash, 42, have given fans an insight into their half-term trip with their five kids in a campervan.

The Loose Women star was apprehensive when husband Joe arrived with the motorhome, however, has since admitted that while the type of holiday is "hard with little ones," but also "magical".

The former EastEnders actor had his heart set of taking the family travelling across parts of the UK, and looked ecstatic as he gave fans a tour around the motorhome, thought to be worth £59,000.

While we don't know whether Joe and Stacey have bought the motorhome, or if they are just renting it from River Motorhomes, we do know that the model is a 2022 Fiat Chausson C656 Camper Van.

This model of seven-berth motorhome comes with a fridge, a toilet, an oven, heating, a grill, a washroom, bike rack and a wind-out canopy.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have been travelling parts of the UK with their five kids in a motorhome. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram - TikTok

Stacey and Joe have so far visited Inverness and Fort Augustus with the five kids; Leighton, 11, Zachary, 15, Rex, three, Rose, two and Belle, one.

Sharing a collection of pictures of their trip, Stacey wrote on Instagram: "On The Craziest Adventure Ever 🚐 5 kids, 1 me, 1 Joe Swash & a caravan 😂🙏🏼 I fell asleep somewhere in Essex & woke up looking for the Loch Ness monster 😂 Joe’s never been happier 😂 Day one has been all about Inverness, and it is BEAUTIFUL. 🥲

"I don’t know what I imagined travelling like this would be. Although it is hard with such little ones, it’s magical. And I don’t think I’ve ever felt so free. And off the grid. I feel Like we can go anywhere & do anything. It’s special🥹I don’t say this lightly… Joe was right 😂 Happy Sunday Everyone. Lots of love from all of us! 🖤"

Meanwhile, Joe explained on social media: "A deal’s a deal, I went clubbing and in return she said we could go camping if I got ourselves a motorhome. So I’ve come all the way to Birmingham to River Motor Homes to pick up one of these. She’s gonna do her nut when she sees me driving up the drive in one of these. OMG.”

When he arrived home with the motorhome, Stacey joked: "He’s so happy with himself. Honestly, it will be an adventure and I’m excited for the kids but omg I’m genuinely scared."