Stacey Solomon leaves Joe Swash 'shocked' after 'requesting to have another baby'

23 January 2024, 15:28

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are reportedly talking about having another baby
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are reportedly talking about having another baby. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have reportedly spoken about having another baby and adding to their family of six children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, had reportedly asked husband Joe Swash, 42, for another baby, leaving the TV star "shocked".

The Loose Women star and former EastEnders actor have three children together; four-year-old Rex, two-year-old Rose and 11-month-old Belle. Stacey also has Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, while Joe has a son, 16-year-old Harry, from previous relationships.

Despite being parents of six kids, the couple are now said to be discussing potentially having another baby together after Stacey herself admitted she would love to have more children.

A source revealed this week that the couple have "talked about having another baby," but that "shocked" Joe Swash has his "hands in his head" over Stacey's request.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their children Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their children Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the source said: "They've talked about having another baby, but life is so busy just now, so Joe is shocked that Stacey wants one so quickly. He hoped she'd wait a little bit longer. Stacey is definitely broody again and would love nothing more than to expand her family, she's said it before.

"Now they've got their beautiful family home and Stacey loves nothing more than being a mum. She's ready for another. She loves being on TV - with her Sort Your Life Out show and Loose Women - but nothing comes close to being a mum for her."

They added: "Joe, however, has his head in his hands with Stacey's latest request." They added: "He is the most wonderful dad, though, and they work so well as a couple and as a family."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their youngest, Belle, last year
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their youngest, Belle, last year. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey has previously admitted that she would love to have more children with husband Joe - who she has been with since 2016 - making the confession on Instagram to her fans.

When asked by a fan the question: "Are you finished with having babies or would you like more?" Stacey responded: "I can honestly say, my favourite thing in the whole wide world is being a mum. I just get so much joy from watching our little ones grow & getting to be a part of their world. I would love more. Whatever will be will be."

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Stacey Solomon's representation for a comment.

