Stacey Solomon says 'it doesn't feel real' after being rushed to hospital on holiday

By Hope Wilson

The Loose Woman panelist was taken to hospital while in Jamaica.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has revealed she was rushed to hospital in Jamaica while enjoying a family holiday.

The mother-of-five took to her Instagram Stories to explain her social media absence, after fans realised she hadn't posted for a few days. Stacey then opened up about her illness abroad which left her hospitalised and on an IV drip.

Stacey revealed: "I know it feels like I’ve just fallen off the face of the earth the last few days and I promised I’d come home and get straight into our January sort out together and I’ve been promising it for months. I’m so sorry."

She added: "We had the worst exit to Jamaica of all time. I can’t even get over what’s happened. It doesn’t feel real. Today’s the first day I’ve felt like I can walk around the house and feel like normal."

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to reveal her illness. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"The day before we were travelling home I started to feel like a bit flu-y, so I was like, ‘Oh, I’m getting that flu that everyone’s got. That’s alright. We’re going home tomorrow so I’ll just get through it and get over it and carry on'."

"So I carried on and then as the day went on, I just felt worse and worse."

Stacey Solomon was on vacation with her family when she fell ill. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey then revealed her husband Joe Swash called her sister to come check on Stacey.

"My sister comes in the room and I know it’s something serious when my sister comes in the room. She’s a nurse but she’s very much like, she wouldn’t bother. She’s like ‘you’re fine’, unless you’re not fine.

"She came in and was like, ‘We need to sit you up, cool you down, get you some paracetamol.’ Every time she checked my temperature all I remember was her not saying anything. She said to me afterwards that my temperature was going up and not coming down."

Stacey Solomon revealed she was unwell on holiday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey continued: "They called the medical team inside the hotel and the nurse came down, took one look and me and was putting an oxygen mask on me, covering me in wet towels, and my temperature was still too high. She said I needed to get to the hospital."

Stacey then revealed she was put on an IV drip and began feeling 'so much better.' She was later able to travel home and has been resting ever since.

The X Factor starlet stated: "I’m just gonna rest up and hopefully in a couple of days I’ll feel back to normal. But even that, I think I’m gonna take it slow because I don’t ever wanna be in that situation again. It actually scared me a little bit."

Stacey Solomon and her family enjoyed a trip to Jamaica. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This news comes after Stacey was accused of 'flaunting her wealth' after bringing 20 family members on holiday to Jamaica.

The Bricking It host found herself facing backlash after she surprised her loved ones with the luxurious trip.

One person commented: "I just wonder, when lots of people are struggling financially to even get through Christmas, whether this really needs to be shared. I think people forget that posting everything on social media is optional."

Another wrote: "It’s a disgusting display of wealth while everyone in the country is struggling 🤢."

Stacey Solomon posted a series of images on Instagram from her trip to Jamaica. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey hit back at the negative comments by posting sweet pictures and videos of herself on the trip.

The TV favourite is looking forward to this year and getting back on our screens soon.

