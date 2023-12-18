Stacey Solomon urges fans not to 'judge' after sharing video of her singing to grandmother

18 December 2023, 15:30

Stacey Solomon urges fans to not 'judge' after sharing video of her singing to her grandmother
Stacey Solomon urges fans to not 'judge' after sharing video of her singing to her grandmother. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has performed for the first time in years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, has shared a sweet video of herself singing to her grandma on her 95th birthday.

The Loose Women panelist posted a heartwarming clip of herself serenading her beloved grandmother and her care home residents to mark the special day.

After making it to the finals of The X Factor in 2009, Stacey has focused on her presenting career and rarely performs in public. The Sort Your Life Out host has not released any new music since 2017, however she made an exception to sing for her grandma on her birthday.

Performing the Wizard of Oz classic 'Over the Rainbow', Stacey and her musician friend played the sweet song to her adoring audience.

Stacey Solomon performed for her grandmother's birthday
Stacey Solomon performed for her grandmother's birthday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Taking to Instagram, Stacey wrote:

"✨ Happy 95th Grandma ✨ I sang Christmas songs for grandma & her friends at the care home today for her birthday… You all messaged me asking if I’d post some singing on here. I find it all very embarrassing tbh 😂 and I feel like a cringe but it’s Christmas so here you go…

"This was Grandma & My mums favourite song. It was a last minute request tonight 😂 hope it makes you smile 🖤 Happy Saturday Everyone…🖤

"P.S the man playing the piano is one of my oldest friends from college who I rang a couple of weeks ago & forced him to come play piano with me 😂(we are in no way a professional set up 😂 So don’t judge 😂🙏🏼) He literally had to play people requests he didn’t even know! 😂 I love you so much @adhocentertainmentltd 🖤 Forever & Always 🖤"

Watch Stacey Solomon sing to her grandma here:

Stacey Solomon sings for her grandmother’s 95th birthday

Stacey recently revealed that her grandma had moved closer to her family home, Pickle Cottage.

The influencer took to Instagram to announce the happy move, writing:

"🕊️ Got Grandma To Pickle Cottage 🕊️ I can’t even describe how lucky & grateful we feel that we finally managed to convince grandma to move closer to us. This week we’ve been settling her in and it’s been magical 🥹

"Thank you Grandma for building up your confidence, we know how hard it was to leave a place you’ve been your whole life. But we are so excited to be in your life with you every single day & make the most of the gift that you are. To the greatest Great Grandma in the world we love you 🤍"

Stacey Solomon's grandma has moved closer to Pickle Cottage
Stacey Solomon's grandma has moved closer to Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The mother-of-five is gearing up for Christmas, and has been keeping fans up-to-date with her festive preparations, creating stunning decorations to make her home sparkle.

So far Stacey has made a giant nutcracker and created a Christmas door to entertain her children, Zachary, 15, Leighton, 11, Rex, 4, Rose, 2, and Belle, 10 months.

Stacey Solomon has created a Christmas door at Pickle Cottage
Stacey Solomon has created a Christmas door at Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The I'm A Celebrity winner has also been delighting her followers by posting videos of her makeshift elf who has been causing trouble in the Swash-Solomon household.

Fans have seen the elf draw a moustache on Stacey's husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, as well as putting make up all over his face in a hilarious prank.

