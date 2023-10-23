Stacey Solomon shares 'special' update on son Leighton

23 October 2023, 16:26

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet update on her son Leighton
Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet update on her son Leighton. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has shared a moving post about her son Leighton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, has been flooded with support after posting an emotional update about her 11-year-old son Leighton.

The Sort Your Life Out host shared a sweet image on Instagram of four of her children, Leighton, Rex, four, Rose, two and eight-month-old Belle as she celebrated her new clothing collection.

In the caption, the mother-of-five explained that this is the last year Leighton will be able to wear her designs as he will have outgrown the sizing by next year.

Stacey emotionally wrote: "🌎 My World 🌎 Minus Zachary of course 😂 Happy Sunday Everyone… I took this photo the other day & it made me smile 🥹 AD || I’m so proud of this years Autumn Winter @primark.kids collection."

Stacey Solonon shared a stunning picture of her children Rose, Rex, Belle and Leighton
Stacey Solonon shared a stunning picture of her children Rose, Rex, Belle and Leighton. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women panellist added: "It’s a very special one as it’s Leighton’s last year 🥹 as of next year he will have outgrown the sizing 😭 So lots of this collection was inspired by Leighton 🥲

"Thank you Leighton for all of your amazing ideas over the last 3 years & I’m so glad you’ve loved doing it! You’re are amazing 🖤"

Stacey Solomon wrote that this will be the last time Leighton will be able to wear the clothes
Stacey Solomon wrote that this will be the last time Leighton will be able to wear the clothes. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey's 5.8 million followers were quick to flood her comments with positive remarks, with one writing: "You have the most beautiful children and smashed it with this range x"

Another said: "Gorgeous babies ❤️❤️❤️ xxx"

With a third adding: "The most gorgeous children and beautiful collection… well done Stacey xxx"

Stacey Solomon has a close relationship with all of her children. Pictures Rex and Leighton
Stacey Solomon has a close relationship with all of her children. Pictures Rex and Leighton. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey is married to ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 41, and the couple share three children together.

The Bricking It presenter is also mother to 15-year-old Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships, while Joe is father to 16-year-old Harry from a prior relationship.

The couple were wed in 2022 at their family home Pickle Cottage.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Luke Worley from his relationship with wife Jay Howard, to his age and job

Who is Luke Worley? Married At First Sight star's age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

TV & Movies

Meet the musical theatre stars of new reality show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream contestants: Meet the 14 musical theatre stars

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Tasha denies romance with Arthur after they're pictured holding hands

Married At First Sight's Tasha denies romance with Arthur after they're pictured holding hands

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023?

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

TV & Movies

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight UK 2023 end?

Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle have been arguing online

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley mocks co-star Jordan Gayle as he teases upcoming fight

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight UK shocking behind-the-scenes secrets revealed

Married At First Sight UK shocking behind-the-scenes secrets revealed

Showbiz

Fans are wondering if JJ Slater and Ella Morgan are still in a relationship

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Christmas Gift Guide 2023: What to buy for your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Gift Guide 2023: What to buy for your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far

TV & Movies

How Justin Timberlake and Trolls creators made *NSYNC reunion happen

How Justin Timberlake and Trolls creators made *NSYNC reunion happen

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight star reveals one show rule everyone has broken

Married At First Sight star reveals one show rule all contestants broke

Shona Maderson and Matt Pilmoor are said to be 'dating'

Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson 'dating' co-star Matt Pilmoor

TV & Movies

The Big Brother evictions have begun

Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother? Nominations and voting details explained

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for those repaying student loans

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague was criticised online

Molly-Mae Hague hits out at mum-shamers after saying she feels 'mentally drained'

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

TV & Movies

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as she watches JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfold

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfolds