Stacey Solomon shares 'special' update on son Leighton

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet update on her son Leighton. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has shared a moving post about her son Leighton.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has been flooded with support after posting an emotional update about her 11-year-old son Leighton.

The Sort Your Life Out host shared a sweet image on Instagram of four of her children, Leighton, Rex, four, Rose, two and eight-month-old Belle as she celebrated her new clothing collection.

In the caption, the mother-of-five explained that this is the last year Leighton will be able to wear her designs as he will have outgrown the sizing by next year.

Stacey emotionally wrote: "🌎 My World 🌎 Minus Zachary of course 😂 Happy Sunday Everyone… I took this photo the other day & it made me smile 🥹 AD || I’m so proud of this years Autumn Winter @primark.kids collection."

Stacey Solonon shared a stunning picture of her children Rose, Rex, Belle and Leighton. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women panellist added: "It’s a very special one as it’s Leighton’s last year 🥹 as of next year he will have outgrown the sizing 😭 So lots of this collection was inspired by Leighton 🥲

"Thank you Leighton for all of your amazing ideas over the last 3 years & I’m so glad you’ve loved doing it! You’re are amazing 🖤"

Stacey Solomon wrote that this will be the last time Leighton will be able to wear the clothes. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey's 5.8 million followers were quick to flood her comments with positive remarks, with one writing: "You have the most beautiful children and smashed it with this range x"

Another said: "Gorgeous babies ❤️❤️❤️ xxx"

With a third adding: "The most gorgeous children and beautiful collection… well done Stacey xxx"

Stacey Solomon has a close relationship with all of her children. Pictures Rex and Leighton. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey is married to ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 41, and the couple share three children together.

The Bricking It presenter is also mother to 15-year-old Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships, while Joe is father to 16-year-old Harry from a prior relationship.

The couple were wed in 2022 at their family home Pickle Cottage.

