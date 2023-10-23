Stacey Solomon shares 'special' update on son Leighton
23 October 2023, 16:26
Stacey Solomon has shared a moving post about her son Leighton.
Stacey Solomon, 34, has been flooded with support after posting an emotional update about her 11-year-old son Leighton.
The Sort Your Life Out host shared a sweet image on Instagram of four of her children, Leighton, Rex, four, Rose, two and eight-month-old Belle as she celebrated her new clothing collection.
In the caption, the mother-of-five explained that this is the last year Leighton will be able to wear her designs as he will have outgrown the sizing by next year.
Stacey emotionally wrote: "🌎 My World 🌎 Minus Zachary of course 😂 Happy Sunday Everyone… I took this photo the other day & it made me smile 🥹 AD || I’m so proud of this years Autumn Winter @primark.kids collection."
The Loose Women panellist added: "It’s a very special one as it’s Leighton’s last year 🥹 as of next year he will have outgrown the sizing 😭 So lots of this collection was inspired by Leighton 🥲
"Thank you Leighton for all of your amazing ideas over the last 3 years & I’m so glad you’ve loved doing it! You’re are amazing 🖤"
Stacey's 5.8 million followers were quick to flood her comments with positive remarks, with one writing: "You have the most beautiful children and smashed it with this range x"
Another said: "Gorgeous babies ❤️❤️❤️ xxx"
With a third adding: "The most gorgeous children and beautiful collection… well done Stacey xxx"
Stacey is married to ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 41, and the couple share three children together.
The Bricking It presenter is also mother to 15-year-old Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships, while Joe is father to 16-year-old Harry from a prior relationship.
The couple were wed in 2022 at their family home Pickle Cottage.
