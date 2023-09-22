Stacey Solomon fans praise star for sharing 'realistic' morning routine

22 September 2023, 12:18

Stacey Solomon shares ‘realistic’ morning routine with fans

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon treated her fans to a look inside her home life, sharing a video of her morning routine which involves getting up at 5:00am.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans of Stacey Solomon, 33, have been praising the Loose Women and Sort Your Life Out star after she shared a 'realistic' morning routine.

The mum-of-five, who is married to Joe Swash, revealed that she filmed this on a morning she was going to work, which meant she was up at 5:00am to make sure everything was ready.

The video shows Stacey waking up at the crack of dawn and getting dressed for the gym before heading to the family's garage where their exercise equipment is stored.

Stacey explained to her fans: "If the kids are asleep I'll go down the garage and do some gym. I ran like I was being chased by the police just because I knew I was filming it I wanted to look fitter than I actually am. Can honestly say it made me want to throw up."

Stacey Solomon revealed how she gets ready for a day of work with the video
Stacey Solomon revealed how she gets ready for a day of work with the video. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

After stretching and cuddling her dogs, Stacey jumped in the shower where she admitted that she'd tried to get a good shot of herself washing her hair in the shower, but added that she thinks she "just looks like a freak".

Stacey then went on to brush her teeth with a toothbrush which she says "is from the Stone Age" because she forgot to charge her electric toothbrush.

She also admitted that one of her morning tasks is printing husband Joe's script off because "10 years of being together doesn't teach him how to use a printer".

Stacey Solomon admitted her 'mum-guilt' means she spends a lot of time cuddling her children in the morning
Stacey Solomon admitted her 'mum-guilt' means she spends a lot of time cuddling her children in the morning. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey went on to admit that before she leaves for the day, she likes to watch her children eat their breakfasts before giving them – what she calls – "mum guilt" cuddles.

The last shot is Stacey "handing over" to Joe, who looks less than impressed, leaving fans in hysterics.

Stacey Solomon gets up at 5:00am to use their home-gym for a run
Stacey Solomon gets up at 5:00am to use their home-gym for a run. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

One person commented on the post: "You are so lovely ... so refreshing to see just a lovely girl just being her normal self."

Another wrote: "You crack me up, this is by far the best morning video ever! Screw everyone else’s, you are so real and I love that about you."

A third posted: "Stacey, thank you so much for sharing your morning routine with us. Honestly you are such a wonderful inspiration. Well done for keeping fit and healthy , not only is this such great 'me' time but you are doing this for your family too, so you are able to look after them . You are amazing."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

What nights is Married At First Sight UK on?

TV & Movies

Here is how to apply for Married At First Sight 2024

How to apply for Married At First Sight 2024

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Tasha: Age, job, Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Peggy: Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Georges is looking for the perfect partner on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Georges: Age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

The full list of Wilko stores set to close have been revealed

When does Wilko close? Full list of stores closing this week revealed

Lifestyle

How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there and when does it end?

When does My Mum Your Dad end and how many episodes are there?

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H supported by viewers after breaking down in tears

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H supported by viewers after breaking down in tears

Ella Morgan has been accused of cheating on Nathanial Valentino

Nathanial Valentino says Married At First Sight 'broke him' as Ella Morgan's 'affair' is revealed

TV & Movies

Ella Morgan breaks her silence following claims she had an affair on MAFS UK

MAFS UK: Ella Morgan speaks out following claims she 'cheated' on Nathanial Valentino

Showbiz

The Government's DWP cost of living payment is scheduled for October

When is the October cost of living payment and who qualifies?

News

Millie Radford has become a social media star

Who is Millie Radford? Age, partner and children revealed

Celebrities

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's daughter Millie gives birth to baby girl and reveals name

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's daughter Millie gives birth to baby girl and reveals name

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Nathanial Valentino is one of the cast members of Married At Sight

Married At First Sight's Nathanial says he 'can't wait to tell the truth' about the show

TV & Movies

You could be eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born on or before 25th September 1957.

Exact date millions of Brits will receive £600 boost to help with energy bills

Lifestyle

Are Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch still friends?

Are Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch still friends?

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have differing views on future children

Joe Swash admits he’s ‘fighting a losing battle’ with wife Stacey Solomon

Celebrities