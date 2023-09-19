Heartbroken Stacey Solomon leads tributes as Nicky Newman dies of breast cancer
19 September 2023, 13:06
The Loose Women panelist shared an emotional post on Instagram.
Stacey Solomon has paid tribute to her friend and influencer Nicky Newman who has sadly passed away at the age of 35.
The Sort Your Life Out presenter took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet picture of Nicky alongside a poignant message.
The mum-of-five wrote: "Never has a star shone brighter. Absolutely heart broken and devastated. Nicky thank you for everything. I'm so grateful to have known you."
Stacey continued: "I promise to go grab life & make the most of every single second of every day."
Nicky was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2018 after she discovered a lump in her breast and experienced severe back pain.
The cancer continued to spread, however Nicky chose to fight the disease and document her health journey on social media.
Over time Nicky gained a legion of fans with her account @nicknacklou reaching over 300K followers on Instagram.
Nicky's death was announced last night after the social media star's account posted a touching image and message, confirming she had passed away.
Fans and celebrities were quick to send their condolences to Nicky and her family.
Stacey Solmon commented on Nicky's post: "Nick. I love you. So grateful I got to meet and know you 🖤 Promise to grab life every single day 😢"
Presenter Gabby Roslin said: "You were an absolute joy and an inspiration and you filled the room with such great energy. What a good soul you were. My huge love to your family and your friends. I do hope you knew how much you were loved and adored ❤️❤️"
Comedian Ellie Taylor wrote: "So very very sad to see this. You were joyous. Thank you for letting us share some of your incredible vitality. Sending so much love to your loved ones xxx"
Influencer Mrs Hinch also posted an emotional Instagram Story, writing:
"I can't believe the post I've just read. Like many others I have followed the incredible beautiful Nicky for a long time. She has inspired millions to see the positive in every single day, to see the sunshine through the storm.
"Nicky you'll be forever loved and forever remembered. Sending all my love to your incredible husband, family and friends."
Nicky was married to her childhood sweetheart, whom she called 'Mr G', and the pair recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.
The couple regularly posted sweet pictures of each other as they documented the milestone moments they achieved together.
