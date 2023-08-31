Stacey Solomon emotional as daughter Belle makes huge milestone

31 August 2023, 11:19

Belle starts crawling in Stacey Solomon update

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon posted a sweet video of her daughter Belle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 33, has shared a milestone moment with daughter Belle.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to post a cute video of her six-month-old daughter starting to crawl.

Stacey captioned the clip: "And just like that, our baby girls is crawling 😭 How is this all happening already? The days are long but the months are flying by…🥲😩🖤"

The mother-of-five titled the video 'Level Unlocked, Belle's First Crawls.'

Fans were quick to flood the post with positive comments.

One user wrote: "Oh look at her!! Can’t believe how much she looks like Zachary 😍"

Another said: "Scary how fast it all goes by! But amazing all at the same time seeing them hit their milestone! 😅 Well done belle!!! Xxx"

Stacey's best friend Mrs Hinch commented: "Oh Belle 😩🥹 you are so precious 🥀"

Belle is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's youngest child
Belle is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's youngest child. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Belle is Stacey and her husband Joe Swash's youngest child.

Stacey is also mother to Zach, 15, Leighton, 11, with ex-fiance Aaron Barnham and shares, four-year-old Rex, one-year-old Rose and six-month-old Belle with Joe.

Joe has another son, Harry, 16, from a previous relationship.

Belle was born earlier this year
Belle was born earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The family have just returned from a holiday to Turkey, with Stacey posting an emotional tribute to her eldest son Zach, thanking him for helping his siblings.

Stacey wrote: "🤍 Biggest Brother Love 🤍 Just had to share this because it really makes me so proud. Me and Joe were watching through these videos on the way home & saying how much harder holidays would be without Zach! 😭

"He’s like a third parent who’s much more fun than us, nothing is ever too much, and we have a lot to contend with but he takes it all in his stride 🥹"

Watch Stacey's video here:

It won't be long until fans can catch Stacey on their screens again in Sort Your Life Out.

Back for a third series, Stacey and her dream team will be helping the public organise their home and change their lives.

Influencer Mrs Hinch will be making an appearance in the new series which starts on 7th September.

