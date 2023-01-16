Stacey Solomon says ‘I don’t care’ as she dresses daughter Rose in matching outfit

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has said she 'doesn't care' if people think she's sad for dressing Rose in a matching outfit.

Stacey Solomon has shared sweet new pictures with daughter Rose.

The Loose Women star is currently expecting her third baby with husband Joe Swash, her fifth child overall.

And ahead of her due date, Stacey has been spending some quality time with her one-year-old daughter Rose.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five revealed the pair got ready for the day ahead together in matching stripey tops and cream skirts.

Stacey Solomon wore matching outfits with baby Rose. Picture: Instagram

"Getting ready with you is my favourite thing to do,” she wrote next to a video.

“Joe took Rexy out for some crazy runaround trampoline time yesterday so me and Rose had a girly day."

She continued: "First we got ready together and then we just had a proper girly day out together. The big pickles are at their dads so it was so lovely to have one on one on Saturday with Rosey Posey.

“I love doing one on ones with all the kids when I can but obvs there's a lot of them so it doesn't happen often."

Hitting back at her critics, she added: "And yes I dressed us matching. I don't even care if anyone thinks it's sad.

"I dreamed of these days and I know from teenage experience that she won't want to be seen with me one day."

Stacey Solomon has hit back at her critics. Picture: Instagram

Stacey went on to share three photos of the mother and daughter enjoying their day together, as she wrote: “A day out with my little lady…🤍 Couldn’t not post these 🥹 Got to have a girls day yesterday with Rosey Posey and I only wish I had my own adult sized tutu so we could be even more matchy 😂

“I know one day our matching days will be a distant memory so I made the most yesterday… 🖤 To the moon & back Rose 🌹 Happy Sunday Everyone. Lots of love from me and my girl 🥹”

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "The sweetest! Love the ‘stories’ of you both at your dressing tables .. literally a mini you!"

"Matchy matchy goals,” said another, while best friend Mrs Hinch added: “Absolute Mumma and daughter goals ❤️🥹.

Stacey Solomon revealed her pregnancy last year. Picture: Instagram

“I promise you now if I could pull off the boys football kits I would dress the same as them 😂😂 xx have the best Sunday darling.”

This comes after Stacey revealed the happy news that she was pregnant and is due to give birth this month.

Stacey and Joe are parents to Rex, three, and Rose, while Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships. Joe also has 15-year-old son Harry with his ex.

Read more: