Mrs Hinch reveals her 3-year-old son as been diagnosed with life-threatening Kawasaki disease

Mrs Hinch has opened up about her son Ron's disease. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Mrs Hinch has admitted she had never heard of Kawasaki until her son Ronnie was taken to hospital.

Mrs Hinch has revealed her eldest son Ronnie, three, has been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease after being rushed to hospital.

Taking to Instagram of Monday, Sophie Hinchcliffe gave her followers an update on a stressful few days.

She posted two photos of her 'brave, darling boy,' and also wrote a lengthy caption explaining her son's symptoms and diagnosis.

“FINALLY ‘We can go home now Mummy’ Ron, you are SO brave, SO strong, SO loved and just beautifully unique darling boy,” she wrote.

“We have spent the past 10 days living whats felt like a real life nightmare. But I just wanted to thank you all for so many kind messages and update you all.

“Ron’s temp spiked 40 at home, I phoned an ambulance. Ron was admitted and IV antibiotics started but NOTHING was working, in fact Ronnie deteriorated.”

She went on to praise ‘the incredible doctors and nurses’ who did ‘every blood test and scan you can imagine’, adding it ‘kicked me with a fear and desperation I’ve never felt in my whole life.’

Continuing the post, Sophie explained how doctors finally reached a diagnosis, writing: “After a couple of days , more symptoms appeared and results returned. Ron was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, something I had never heard of before.”

Sophie went on to thank her local hospital and Great Ormond Street in London who helped with Ronnie's diagnosis and treatment.

She finished the message by promising to' do all that I can to help raise awareness of this disease that to this day still has no explained cause ❤️‍’, as she added: “OUR VERY SPECIAL RONNIE ROO IS COMING HOME and we are back together as a family at last.”

What is Kawasaki disease?

According to the NHS website, Kawasaki disease is a rare, non contagious disease that only affects around eight in every 100,000 children under the age of five in the UK.

Mrs Hinch was able to get her son home for his birthday. Picture: Instagram

It causes swelling of the blood vessels throughout the body and can also affect the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle when not treated early enough.

The main symptoms to look out for include a persistent high temperature, body rash, swelling and then peeling of the hands and feet, red blistered lips, bloodshot eyes, strawberry tongue, inflamed sore throat and Swollen lymph glands.

The 2 main treatments for Kawasaki disease are:

aspirin

intravenous immunoglobulin

Intravenous immunoglobulin is also called IVIG and is a solution of antibodies taken from healthy donors.

Antibodies are proteins the immune system produces to fight disease-carrying organisms.

Find out more about Kawasaki disease here.