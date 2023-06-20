Mrs Hinch reveals her 3-year-old son as been diagnosed with life-threatening Kawasaki disease

20 June 2023, 11:24 | Updated: 20 June 2023, 11:28

Mrs Hinch has opened up about her son Ron's disease
Mrs Hinch has opened up about her son Ron's disease. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Mrs Hinch has admitted she had never heard of Kawasaki until her son Ronnie was taken to hospital.

Mrs Hinch has revealed her eldest son Ronnie, three, has been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease after being rushed to hospital.

Taking to Instagram of Monday, Sophie Hinchcliffe gave her followers an update on a stressful few days.

She posted two photos of her 'brave, darling boy,' and also wrote a lengthy caption explaining her son's symptoms and diagnosis.

“FINALLY ‘We can go home now Mummy’ Ron, you are SO brave, SO strong, SO loved and just beautifully unique darling boy,” she wrote.

Sophie Hinchcliffe's son Ronnie has been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease
Sophie Hinchcliffe's son Ronnie has been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease. Picture: Instagram

“We have spent the past 10 days living whats felt like a real life nightmare. But I just wanted to thank you all for so many kind messages and update you all.

“Ron’s temp spiked 40 at home, I phoned an ambulance. Ron was admitted and IV antibiotics started but NOTHING was working, in fact Ronnie deteriorated.”

She went on to praise ‘the incredible doctors and nurses’ who did ‘every blood test and scan you can imagine’, adding it ‘kicked me with a fear and desperation I’ve never felt in my whole life.’

Continuing the post, Sophie explained how doctors finally reached a diagnosis, writing: “After a couple of days , more symptoms appeared and results returned. Ron was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, something I had never heard of before.”

Sophie went on to thank her local hospital and Great Ormond Street in London who helped with Ronnie's diagnosis and treatment.

She finished the message by promising to' do all that I can to help raise awareness of this disease that to this day still has no explained cause ❤️‍’, as she added: “OUR VERY SPECIAL RONNIE ROO IS COMING HOME and we are back together as a family at last.”

What is Kawasaki disease?

According to the NHS website, Kawasaki disease is a rare, non contagious disease that only affects around eight in every 100,000 children under the age of five in the UK.

Mrs Hinch was able to get her son home for his birthday
Mrs Hinch was able to get her son home for his birthday. Picture: Instagram

It causes swelling of the blood vessels throughout the body and can also affect the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle when not treated early enough.

The main symptoms to look out for include a persistent high temperature, body rash, swelling and then peeling of the hands and feet, red blistered lips, bloodshot eyes, strawberry tongue, inflamed sore throat and Swollen lymph glands.

The 2 main treatments for Kawasaki disease are:

  • aspirin
  • intravenous immunoglobulin

Intravenous immunoglobulin is also called IVIG and is a solution of antibodies taken from healthy donors.

Antibodies are proteins the immune system produces to fight disease-carrying organisms.

Find out more about Kawasaki disease here.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Gino D'Acampo made an awkward remark on This Morning

Gino D'Acampo makes dig at Phillip Schofield in awkward This Morning return

TV & Movies

Bruce Willis has been pictures with his granddaughter

Bruce Willis pictured with baby granddaughter for first time

Holly Willoughby is wearing a £35 dress from Finery

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral dress for £35

Celebrities

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh walked off The Chase set

Bradley Walsh walks off The Chase set after worst cash-builder goes on to win big

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Watching true crime documentaries could be a red flag

Watching true crime to relax is a massive red flag, psychologist warns

Lifestyle

Jane McDonald could present Dancing On Ice alongside Holly Willoughby

Jane McDonald tipped to present Dancing on Ice as Phillip Schofield replacement

TV & Movies

Jamie Borthwick has hinted he's leaving EastEnders after 17 years on the show

EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick hints at explosive exit after 17 years as Jay Brown

TV & Movies

Jessie J shares heartwarming moment parents meet newborn son

Jessie J shares heartwarming moment parents meet newborn son

Claire Sweeney will be appearing in Coronation Street

Brookside legend Claire Sweeney looks unrecognisable as she joins cast of Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a summer dress from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her summer dress from Ted Baker

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her blended family.

Stacey Solomon opens up on 'complicated blended family' with Joe Swash in poignant message

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

TV & Movies

A heartbroken dog owner left the box of tennis balls in honour of her Labrador, Rex.

Dog owner honours late pet by giving out tennis balls on his favourite beach

Lifestyle

King Charles smiling while wearing a suit alongside a picture of him in military uniform

When is King Charles's actual birthday and why does he celebrate two?

Royals

Jeremy Clarkson has won the right to extend the car park at his farm shop.

Jeremy Clarkson granted permission for Diddly Squat Farm Shop car park

TV & Movies

Brits jetting off to Spain are being warned of a lesser known travel rule.

British holidaymakers warned over £93-a-day payment to visit Spain

Travel

Jessie J pens poignant love letter to post-baby body

Jessie J pens poignant love letter to post-baby body a month after giving birth

Caleb Milligan was pushed off a cliff in Emmerdale

Emmerdale theory 'reveals' who pushed Caleb Milligan as viewers say it's 'obvious'

TV & Movies

Some viewers were left terrified at the sight of ventriloquist doll George.

Repair Shop viewers left terrified by ‘demonic’ ventriloquist doll

TV & Movies