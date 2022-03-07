Mrs Hinch fan reveals genius 29p hack to get old towels feeling soft again

An amazing trick to make your towels softer. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

Here's how to keep your towels feeling soft using a household item.

A cleaning enthusiast has shared the ultimate hack to make your towels feel brand new.

Taking to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook page, one woman asked for some advice on how she could bring some life back into her laundry.

She wrote: "Anyone have any tips on how to bring towels back to life please?"

And there were plenty of suggestions from fellow Mrs Hinch fans, with one person replying: "Wash them with a splash of white vinegar."

Here's how to make your towels fluffier. Picture: Alamy

"My mum swears by white vinegar and she has the softest, fluffiest towels,” said someone else.

Another said: "I always use white vinegar when washing my towels. It makes them super soft. Honestly, I swear by it."

A third echoed: "Cap full of white vinegar, dry on the line and then put in the tumble dryer for 10 minutes."

While a fourth added: “Mine are normally stiff but I’ve been putting white vinegar in the wash with them recently and they have come out fluffy and the softest they have ever been."

According to experts at The Turkish Towel Company, white vinegar can be used to clean a number of different items around the home.

Their website states: “All you have to do is run the towels through a regular washing cycle, then redo them using vinegar instead of soap.”

Using white vinegar also doesn’t leave your towels with a nasty smell and can leave them feeling fluffy and more absorbent.

And that’s not the only use for white vinegar, as when mixed with warm water and washing up liquid, it could also be used to remove stains on the carpet.

If you have stubborn limescale, you could also use washing up liquid mixed with vinegar to clean the head of your shower head.

Bottles of the stuff can be bought for as little as 29p from supermarkets and online.