Mrs Hinch fan reveals genius 29p hack to get old towels feeling soft again

7 March 2022, 13:31 | Updated: 7 March 2022, 13:37

An amazing trick to make your towels softer
An amazing trick to make your towels softer. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Here's how to keep your towels feeling soft using a household item.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A cleaning enthusiast has shared the ultimate hack to make your towels feel brand new.

Taking to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook page, one woman asked for some advice on how she could bring some life back into her laundry.

She wrote: "Anyone have any tips on how to bring towels back to life please?"

And there were plenty of suggestions from fellow Mrs Hinch fans, with one person replying: "Wash them with a splash of white vinegar."

Here's how to make your towels fluffier
Here's how to make your towels fluffier. Picture: Alamy

"My mum swears by white vinegar and she has the softest, fluffiest towels,” said someone else.

Another said: "I always use white vinegar when washing my towels. It makes them super soft. Honestly, I swear by it."

A third echoed: "Cap full of white vinegar, dry on the line and then put in the tumble dryer for 10 minutes."

While a fourth added: “Mine are normally stiff but I’ve been putting white vinegar in the wash with them recently and they have come out fluffy and the softest they have ever been."

According to experts at The Turkish Towel Company, white vinegar can be used to clean a number of different items around the home.

Their website states: “All you have to do is run the towels through a regular washing cycle, then redo them using vinegar instead of soap.”

Using white vinegar also doesn’t leave your towels with a nasty smell and can leave them feeling fluffy and more absorbent.

And that’s not the only use for white vinegar, as when mixed with warm water and washing up liquid, it could also be used to remove stains on the carpet.

If you have stubborn limescale, you could also use washing up liquid mixed with vinegar to clean the head of your shower head.

Bottles of the stuff can be bought for as little as 29p from supermarkets and online.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Drivers can't identify this dashboard symbol

A third of drivers can't identify 'simple' dashboard symbol

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue floral dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

A list sustainable brands run by women

International Women's Day: Female-owned sustainable and ethical brands
Wonder of the Seas set sail from Florida on Friday March 4

World's biggest cruise ship with huge water park and zip line to sail today
Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Trending on Heart

Our House is airing over four nights

Our House episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama next on?

TV & Movies

Lynda Baron has died aged 82

Open All Hours and Come Outside star Lynda Baron dies aged 82

Celebrities

Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

What is Martin Compston's net worth?

TV & Movies

Aunt Polly's voice was heard in episode two of Peaky Blinders last night

Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at Aunt Polly reference in episode two

TV & Movies

Ross Boatman plays Harvey in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Ross Boatman's life away from Harvey Monroe

TV & Movies

Martin Compston has teased a new Line of Duty series

Martin Compston tells Heart Breakfast Line Of Duty could be back
Line of Duty's Martin Compston is married to Tianna Chanel Flynn

Inside Martin Compston's relationship with actress wife Tianna Chanel Flynn

TV & Movies

Our House is airing on ITV

Our House cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Martin Compston and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

The Ipcress File is based on a novel of the same name

Is ITV's The Ipcress File a true story and is it the same as the film?

TV & Movies

The Ipcress File was filmed in Liverpool and Croatia

Where was The Ipcress File filmed? Locations in Liverpool and Croatia revealed

TV & Movies

The Ipcress File is on ITV this month

The Ipcress File episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?

TV & Movies

The Ipcress File full cast revealed

The Ipcress File cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today

Stacey Solomon opens up on Rose's tongue-tie struggle as she returns to Loose Women

Celebrities

These care home residents have been treated to some fluffy company

Adorable chicks hatched in care home to help boost residents' heath and wellbeing
This puppy smiles at everyone who visits her

Rescue puppy smiles at everyone hoping a family will adopt him