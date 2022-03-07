A third of drivers can't identify 'simple' dashboard symbol

7 March 2022, 10:37 | Updated: 7 March 2022, 10:38

Drivers can't identify this dashboard symbol
Drivers can't identify this dashboard symbol. Picture: Getty Images

Almost 30 per cent of drivers say they can't identify a common symbol that pops up on the dashboard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new driving quiz has left hundreds of drivers stumped, with many unable to recognise a ‘simple’ dashboard symbol.

The study - created by Fixter - challenged 2,000 motorists to answer eight questions on what the different symbols commonly displayed inside their vehicles mean.

But there was one picture in particular which caused confusion, with 29 per cent of participants unable to identify that it means the washer fluid is low.

Could you identify this dashboard symbol?
Could you identify this dashboard symbol? Picture: Getty Images

The study - carried out via OnePoll - found 30 per cent of people would be confused if the engine oil warning light flashed up and just a third thought they could recognise the brake warning light.

Elsewhere, just over half (51 per cent) did recognise the tyre pressure warning sign, while (59 per cent) knew what the battery warning light looked like.

There was also a big age difference between drivers, with 18 to 24-year-olds knowing an average of 32 per cent of the symbols, while over 65s knew 52 per cent.

Of those who took part, over three quarters admitted they had been in a situation where a warning light had come on while driving and they could only identify less than half of them.

A new study has revealed drivers' habits
A new study has revealed drivers' habits. Picture: Getty Images

As well as that, only 14 per cent reported they could address the warning symbol themselves.

Almost 50 per cent would get in contact with a garage, while others would ask a family member or even a stranger.

And it turns out 37 per cent often just ignore warning lights, with 58 per cement saying the symbols on modern car dashboards are too complicated.

“These figures are troubling and show there’s a lot to be done to make Britain’s roads safe,” said Limvirak Chea, co-founder and CEO at Fixter.

"It’s important that people are aware of the possible hazards which the warning lights tell drivers about their vehicle. By getting your car regularly checked and making sure you get your MOT done, this can offset any future problems you may have further down the line.”

