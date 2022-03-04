Plans for £3.5billion 'UK Disneyland' thrown into chaos over 1cm spider

4 March 2022, 10:10 | Updated: 4 March 2022, 11:24

ITV and BBC have pulled out of the theme park plans
ITV and BBC have pulled out of the theme park plans. Picture: London Paramount/ Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Plans for the UK's answer to Disneyland have been scuppered due to wildlife in the area.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It looks like work on a huge new theme park in the UK has been put on hold again after both ITV and BBC pulled out.

This country’s ‘answer to Disneyland’ has been in the works for years, but now activists are opposing the plans due to a tiny endangered spider the size of a fingernail.

The London Resort is planning to build their 1,150-acre theme park on the Swanscombe Peninsula along the River Thames in Kent.

The London Resort was due to start work this year
The London Resort was due to start work this year. Picture: London Paramount

According to Mail Online, locals are arguing this will damage wildlife habitats in the area, including that of a critically endangered jumping spider only found in one other place in the UK.

The Distinguished jumping spider is incredibly rare and is a conservation priority, which has been placed on the UK list of Biodiversity Action Plan species.

The spider's only other habitat in the UK is in the West Thurrock Marshes in Essex.

Swanscombe Peninsula is also home to more than 1,700 invertebrate species, and a quarter of the UK's water beetles, as well as being the home of wading birds and other marine wildlife.

The jumping spider is endangered in the UK
The jumping spider is endangered in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

The theme park was also due to feature rollercoasters based on much loved BBC and ITV shows like Doctor Who, Thunderbirds, Top Gear and Sherlock.

But now the broadcasters have pulled out, saying it is in 'direct conflict' with their credentials.

A spokesman from the BBC told us: "BBC Studios has no commercial agreement in place with London Resort and no current plans to enter into any agreement.

“We would only consider doing so should there be clear and decisive evidence that the project would have a net positive environmental impact."

An ITV spokesman added to MailOnline: "ITV's arrangement with the London Resort was that we were a potential licensor of one of our children's brands, which was Thunderbirds.

“We can confirm that ITV no longer has a commercial arrangement with London Resort as the agreement has now ended. This means that Thunderbirds will not be a part of the park."

Plans for London Resort also feature a High Street complete with shops, restaurants, hotels, a convention centre and a waterpark.

A spokesman from the theme park told us: "Nobody ever said major infrastructure projects were easy or quick. We look forward to delivering the first top tier theme park for the UK."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows
These care home residents have been treated to some fluffy company

Adorable chicks hatched in care home to help boost residents' heath and wellbeing
This puppy smiles at everyone who visits her

Rescue puppy smiles at everyone hoping a family will adopt him
Winston the cocker spaniel was rescued almost three days after he fell into a badger sett

Dog trapped underground for 60 hours is finally reunited with family
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today

Stacey Solomon opens up on Rose's tongue-tie struggle as she returns to Loose Women

Celebrities

Martin Compston has shared his thoughts on a new Line of Duty series

Line of Duty season seven could begin in months, teases Martin Compston

TV & Movies

Angela Lonsdale was married to EastEnder Perrie Fenwick

Inside Coronation Street star Angela Lonsdale's life 18 years after she left the soap

TV & Movies

Connor Ball has updated fans on his injury

Connor Ball compares injury to 'shark bite' after horror Dancing On Ice fall

TV & Movies

Kelsey Parker updated fans on Tom's progress last week

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he's made a 'massive amount' of progress amid brain cancer battle

Celebrities

Ant and Dec previously shared their desire to see the show return to Australia

I'm A Celebrity bosses confirm show WILL return to Australia this year

TV & Movies

Neighbours has been cancelled after 37 years

Neighbours end date confirmed as bosses release emotional apology to fans

TV & Movies

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for episode two!

Dirty Mother Pukka episode two: Cherry Healey opens up about dating after divorce

Celebrities

Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley from MAFS now?

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley now?

TV & Movies

Jessica Seracino dramatically quit Married at First Sight Australia

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino dramatically quit the show

TV & Movies

Arthur in Emmerdale is played by Alfie Clarke

How old is Emmerdale's Arthur Thomas and who plays him?

TV & Movies

Not sure what to get your mum for Mother's Day? We've got you covered!

What to buy your mum for Mother's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas
Coronation Street has been cancelled today

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

TV & Movies

EastEnders has been cancelled this evening

Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

TV & Movies

The club have announced what will happen with the £10,000 raised for Joe and his family

Football club give up search for little boy after fans raise £10,000 for him to attend matches