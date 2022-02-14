The baby names that are banned in parts of the world - including Nutella and Ikea
14 February 2022, 11:32 | Updated: 14 February 2022, 11:48
Illegal baby names: there are some names that new parents are banned from using in certain countries in the world.
If you're expecting a baby and have your heart set on naming it Martian, do we have some terrible news for you...
There are a number of baby names that are banned in certain countries in the world, and UK parents are forbidden from using names like Martian, Monkey and Rogue.
Many parents like to opt for unusual names for their kids, and - while new parents are mostly free to choose any name they choose - there are some limitations.
Other names banned across the globe include Spinach (Australia), King (the USA), and Ikea (Sweden).
In Sweden, two parents caused a stir in the nineties after attempting to name their child Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116, which they said is pronounced Albin. This was in protest of a fine they'd received for not registering the birth by the child's fifth birthday, but they were told they could not use the name.
As reported by the Mirror, below are examples of banned baby names in certain countries...
Britain
1) Martian
2) Monkey
3) Chow Tow (which means 'Smelly Head')
4) Rogue
5) Akuma (a Japanese work meaning 'Devil')
Australia
1) Ikea
2) Ranga
3) LOL
4) Batman
5) Snort
6) Hitler
7) Spinach
8) Christ
9) Dame
10) God
11) Satan
12) Brother
13) Sir
14) Prime Minister
15) General
America
1) King
2) Queen
3) Majesty
4) Master
5) Judge
6) Duke
Sweden
1) Ikea
2)Veranda
3) Superman
4) Elvis
5) Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116 (pronounced Albin)
France
1) Nutella
2) MJ
3) Manhattan
4) Joyeux
5) Deamon
6) Prince William
7) Mini Cooper