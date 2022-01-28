The most unusual baby names of all time - including Almond, Spicy and Man

The most unusual baby names since 1880 have been revealed (stock image). Picture: Getty

If you're looking for some unusual name inspiration for your baby boy or girl, a study has found the strangest monikers of all time...

Choosing the perfect name for your new arrival can be a daunting experience, and many new parents will be searching anywhere they can for inspiration.

While many mums and dads down the classic route, others are after something a little but more unique for their bundle of joy.

If you fancy choosing an uncommon moniker for your baby, a new study has identified some of the most unusual names of all time.

The study looked at names dating all the way back to 1880, and found the least common monikers chosen by parents.

Names on the list include Almond and Man (stock image). Picture: Getty

As reported by The Sun, Nameberry scoured the one-hit wonders of the US Top 1000 to find the most unusual names parents parents gave to their kids.

Each of the below names was chosen by at least five parents in a particular year.