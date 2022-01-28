The most unusual baby names of all time - including Almond, Spicy and Man
28 January 2022, 15:16
If you're looking for some unusual name inspiration for your baby boy or girl, a study has found the strangest monikers of all time...
Listen to this article
Choosing the perfect name for your new arrival can be a daunting experience, and many new parents will be searching anywhere they can for inspiration.
While many mums and dads down the classic route, others are after something a little but more unique for their bundle of joy.
If you fancy choosing an uncommon moniker for your baby, a new study has identified some of the most unusual names of all time.
The study looked at names dating all the way back to 1880, and found the least common monikers chosen by parents.
- 'I want to name my baby after a Harry Potter character - is it too out there?'
- Mum furious after husband is kicked out of baby group for being a man
- 'My mother-in-law has vetoed my baby name as it makes her uncomfortable'
As reported by The Sun, Nameberry scoured the one-hit wonders of the US Top 1000 to find the most unusual names parents parents gave to their kids.
Each of the below names was chosen by at least five parents in a particular year.
- Almond - Given to six baby boys in 1885
- Spicy - Given to give girls in 1883
- Man - Given to five boys in 1884
- Wealthy - Given to seven daughters in 1887
- Branch - Given to seven boys in 1889
- Bush - Given to seven kids in 1889
- Cappie - Given to five girls in 1883
- Cinnamon - Given to 202 girls in 1969
- Girtha - Given to 13 girls in 1903