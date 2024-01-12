Stacey Solomon fuels pregnancy rumours following 'broody' admission

12 January 2024, 11:22

Stacey Solomon smiles in selfie with her husband Joe Swash and children
Stacey Solomon has admitted she's feeling 'broody'. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Fans of Stacey Solomon believe she may be announcing baby number six soon.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has admitted she's feeling 'broody', leading fans to speculate she could be making a pregnancy announcement imminently.

The mother-of-five had previously ruled out having baby number six, however it appears that Stacey and her husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 41, may be thinking of adding another child to their family.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey posted a sweet video of her youngest daughter Belle, 11-months, walking for the first time, captioning the post: "💫 Well Done Belle💫🥲 & Rexy 😭 This made my day today…🥹 While I’ve been feeling unwell Rex & Joe have been teaching Belle new skills 😭"

The Loose Women panellist added: "What happened to my baby? Why am I broody? 😂🙏🏼 Hope this makes you smile as much as it did me today…🥹"

Stacey Solomon smiles with her daughter Belle
Stacey Solomon has shared a new video of her daughter Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

After this candid admission, fans rushed to Stacey's comments to ask if this was her way of telling fans she was pregnant.

One user wrote: "Is this your way of saying number 6 is incoming… 🤣🤣 such a cute video 💓"

Another added: "About time for the annual baby announcement anyway I’d say? Bring on no.6? 😂🥰😆"

With a third stating: "6 coming soon 😂😂😂😂😂, well done Bella ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Watch Stacey Solomon's sweet video of Belle walking here:

Stacey Solomon watches Belle walk for the first time

Already mother to Zachary, 15, Leighton, 11, Rex, five, Rose, two and Belle, Stacey has spoken in the past about potentially fostering another child, but had previously revealed she would not be having any more kids.

Last year, the Sort Your Life Out presenter was forced to deny reports she was expecting her sixth child, after a family getaway saw fans convinced she and Joe were trying for another baby.

Whilst on holiday, Stacey stated: "We are on a mini-break high and really loving each other. We were kissing yesterday and the boys were like, 'Urgh! You disgust me!'

"Oh, for those of you messaging me saying is this baby number six - no, no no! Don't worry, we're taking every precaution possible to make sure that doesn't happen!"

Stacey Solomon smiles with her children and husband Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon has five children. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey and her family recently celebrated Christmas in Jamaica, after the Bricking It host whisked her loved ones abroad for a surprise trip.

However it wasn't all plain sailing, as Stacey was accused of 'flaunting her wealth', amidst the cost of living crisis.

After posting an image of her family on the beach, the social media star received backlash in her comments section.

One person wrote: "I just wonder, when lots of people are struggling financially to even get through Christmas, whether this really needs to be shared. I think people forget that posting everything on social media is optional."

Another added: "It’s a disgusting display of wealth while everyone in the country is struggling 🤢."

Stacey Solomon poses with her family on a beach
Stacey Solomon and her family enjoyed a trip to Jamaica. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Despite this, Stacey was quick to put the negativity behind her, writing a post about "letting go of negativity."

The TV favourite wrote: "Firstly, I just want to say, thank you for all of your kindness in 2023. I’m so grateful for this platform & all of the happiness and friendship it brings. I can’t wait to share another year with you, and I hope I can bring a smile or some comfort in to your 2024.

"But most of all, anything that maybe wasn’t right or didn’t sit well or you wished you could have done or that you held back from last year, I hope you go and get it this year.

"It’s definitely time to let go of the negativity or those people trying to put you down and GO AND DO YOU! You deserve it. Let this be YOUR year. And say f*** it to anyone or anything that pulls you away from the love & happiness you deserve. Love you all to the moon and back. 2024 let’s do this!"

Stacey Solomon pictured with her daughters Rose and Belle
Stacey Solomon shared images of her family on holiday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

However, things took a turn for the worse when Stacey ended up hospitalised while in Jamaica.

The X Factor finalist revealed she was put on an IV drip after experiencing flu-like symptoms, and has only recently been feeling like her normal self.

In one emotional Instagram Story Stacey detailed her illness, but assured fans she was feeling better.

