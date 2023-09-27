Stacey Solomon left 'crying' after daughter Belle makes huge milestone

Belle stands up in her cot for the first time as Stacey Solomon watches

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has posted a cute video of her daughter Belle.

Stacey Solomon, 33, has shared a sweet video of her seven-month-old daughter Belle standing up for the first time.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter took to her Instagram Stories to record this milestone moment and share it with her 5.7 million followers.

She captioned the post: "Guys I honestly can't cope with the time lately. How is our baby standing up already. This cot has to go away now and I'm crying."

This new achievement comes after the Loose Women panellist revealed that Belle had started to crawl.

Stacey Solomon recorded the sweet moment Belle stood up. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey welcomed her daughter Belle with husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 41, back in February.

The couple also share four-year-old Rex and one-year-old Rose, while Stacey is mother to Zachary, 15, and 11-year-old Leighton from previous relationships.

Joe is also father to 16-year-old Harry from a prior relationship.

Stacey Solomon has shared a new video of her daughter Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Belle isn't the only child in the Swash-Solomon household who is growing up.

Earlier this month Stacey's son Leighton started secondary school and her youngest son Rex began primary school.

The influencer wrote an emotional post, praising her children.

She said: "My darling boys, as you go out into a whole new world, Primary & Secondary school I hope you remember that you are strong, kind, intelligent, caring, young men with all of the love here at home you will ever need. Be yourselves, don’t change for anyone."

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet picture on Leighton and Rex's first day of school. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey continued: "Stay true to who you are and enjoy those first days, because take it from mum who knows, you’ll blink and it’ll be the last days 🥲 Good luck and have so much fun.

"To the moon and back Rex & Leighton. We love you 🖤 P.S a huge hug to every parent or carer out there not finding days like this easy for many different reasons. I’m with you. My heart is aching. 🖤"

