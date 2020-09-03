Joe Swash says court battle with ex for son Harry was the 'best money he ever spent'

Joe Swash opened up about fighting for his son Harry in court. Picture: Getty/Instagram-Joe Swash

By Alice Dear

Joe Swash opened up about his relationship with son Harry, 13, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

Joe Swash, 38, has spoken out about fighting for son Harry, 13, in court after splitting from ex Emma Sophocleous.

Joe and Emma were together between 2005 and 2008, and welcomed Harry in 2007.

The Dancing On Ice winner, who is currently in a relationship with Stacey Solomon, went to court with his ex, a move he has now called the "best money he ever spent".

Joe Swash and ex Emma Sophocleous welcomed Harry in 2007. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the difficult time on the podcast Step Life this week, Joe said: "With me and Harry it was tricky with his mum.

"We had to go to court and stuff like that. So in hindsight it's a great thing, but yeah, me and Hal, it's been a strange one for Hal, he's had to do a lot of adapting."

He added: "I do feel quite sorry for Hal for what he's had to go through."

Joe Swash said his relationship with son Harry has only got better. Picture: Instagram-Joe Swash

Joe went on to say that he and Emma weren't "agreeing on certain things" which meant they had to go to court.

He said: "We had to do it that way. And that's what courts are there for, to sort things out."

However, Joe added that the process "changed their lives".

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon welcomed a son last year. Picture: Instagram-Joe Swash

Joe now has no regrets spending money to fight for his son, saying: "I always said to my mum, when I was in court fighting for Hal, I wouldn't want to spend my money on anything else apart from wanting to see my kid. And it's the best money I've ever spent."

Now, Joe and Harry's relationship is better than ever, with the TV star saying they are in each other's lives on a daily basis.

He said that they talk every day and see each other every couple of days, with the 13-year-old only living 20 minutes away.

Joe Swash said the money he spent in court for Harry was the best he had ever spent. Picture: Instagram - Joe Swash

Joe also spoke about his 'blended family' with Stacey, saying: "We couldn't be more blended if you tried."

Joe lives with Stacey and their son Rex, as well as Stacey's two sons from previous relationships; Leighton and Zachary.

Speaking about the logistics of his family, Joe said it is "not straightforward" as there are a lot of people "to take into consideration".

