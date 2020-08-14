Stacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash are considering fostering children in the future

Speaking on Loose Women today, Stacey Solomon revealed that she and Joe are considering fostering children in the future.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about future plans for her family, revealing that she and husband Joe Swash are considering fostering.

Opening up about her plans on Loose Women today, Stacey, 30, said that she's keen to potentially foster when her kids are older.

She revealed that Joe's mother in a foster parent and 'brilliant at it', adding: "We've both have had the discussion about when our children go off and leave the home that that is something that we would absolutely look into.

Stacey Solomon opened up about future family plans on Loose Women today. Picture: ITV

"You have to look into your own circumstances and what can you offer."

She also opened up about potential future baby plans with Joe, saying: "It's not a conversation I've had with Joe because neither of us have decided whether we're finished extending our family.

"So we just haven't had the discussion but if it changed over the next few months or years, we would definitely have that conversation.

"I don't think either of us would expect the other one to have a vasectomy or for me to have my tubes tied, whatever the procedure is.

"We would have to look at all of our options, whether it is taking contraception for the rest of our lives.

"I personally would argue that it's more for my body to take the pill than for Joe to use a condom."

