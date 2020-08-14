Stacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash are considering fostering children in the future

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Toby Anstis 7pm - 10pm
14 August 2020, 15:25 | Updated: 14 August 2020, 15:27
Speaking on Loose Women today, Stacey Solomon revealed that she and Joe are considering fostering children in the future.
Stacey Solomon has opened up about future plans for her family, revealing that she and husband Joe Swash are considering fostering.
Opening up about her plans on Loose Women today, Stacey, 30, said that she's keen to potentially foster when her kids are older.
Read more: EastEnders teases Stacey Fowler’s dramatic return as bosses confirm comeback date
She revealed that Joe's mother in a foster parent and 'brilliant at it', adding: "We've both have had the discussion about when our children go off and leave the home that that is something that we would absolutely look into.
"You have to look into your own circumstances and what can you offer."
She also opened up about potential future baby plans with Joe, saying: "It's not a conversation I've had with Joe because neither of us have decided whether we're finished extending our family.
Read more: Gordon Ramsay joins TikTok to savagely rate others' food tutorials and they're hilarious
View this post on Instagram
I haven’t had a picture with the four of us in so long. Mostly because the older boys are far to cool for pictures with mummy 😂 But tonight much to my surprise they jumped in on a picture Joe was taking of me and Rex and even better than that, just by chance we all chose pyjamas that were a shade of grey, which in my eyes is matching and I promise I had nothing to do with it 😂 With that and organising my spice cupboard Thursdays don’t get much better 😂Hope you’ve all had a lovely day! 🤍 Lots of love 🤍
"So we just haven't had the discussion but if it changed over the next few months or years, we would definitely have that conversation.
"I don't think either of us would expect the other one to have a vasectomy or for me to have my tubes tied, whatever the procedure is.
View this post on Instagram
🤍 Brothers 🤍 No such thing as half in this house, and that includes ALL FOUR of our pickles. 🤍 They may have Different hair, different skin tones, different eye colours, and different parents but they have the SAME LOVE for each other and that’s all that matters 🤍 Forever blended and proud to be... Happy Sunday everyone. Hope you’ve had a lovely weekend. We just watched Joe skate - very proud 🥰 and now i’m going to get them all into bed nice and early. Wish me luck 😂 Love you all 🤍
"We would have to look at all of our options, whether it is taking contraception for the rest of our lives.
"I personally would argue that it's more for my body to take the pill than for Joe to use a condom."
NOW READ:
Victoria Beckham fuels rumours son Brooklyn is already married to Nicola Peltz