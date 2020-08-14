Victoria Beckham fuels rumours son Brooklyn is already married to Nicola Peltz

Are Brooklyn and Nicola already married? Picture: Instagram

Victoria Beckham shared a picture of Brooklyn in which he appeared to be wearing a wedding band on his finger...

Victoria Beckham has added further fuel to the rumours that her son Brooklyn has already married fiancee Nicola Peltz.

The fashion designer, 46, shared a cryptic picture of her son, 21, appearing to be sporting a wedding band on his ring finger.

In the snap, which could have been taken on their recent family holiday, Brooklyn is seeing showing off the mysterious ring while posing with his brother Cruz.

Sharing the photo to Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Love u so much @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham X 📷 @nicolaannepeltz."

Many of her followers rushed to question whether Brooklyn is married, with one writing: "Ooooooh that's a wedding ring...!!!!"

Another added: "Is brooklyn married already??"

And a third wrote: "Did they get married??"

Brooklyn, who has been dating model Nicola, 25, for eight months, announced that they were engaged in July.

He shared a gorgeous photo of the two of them - which was taken by his sister Harper - and wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

