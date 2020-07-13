Brooklyn Beckham’s new fiancée Nicola Peltz shares close-up of £200k diamond engagement ring

13 July 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 13 July 2020, 10:04

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly spent £200k on an engagement ring
Brooklyn Beckham reportedly spent £200k on an engagement ring. Picture: Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn proposed to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Congratulations are in order, as Brooklyn Beckham revealed he recently got engaged to girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

The 21-year-old has been dating actress and model Nicola, 25, have for seven months.

But taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 21-year-old revealed he had popped the question two weeks ago with the quarter of a million pound ring he designed himself.

Giving fans a sneak peek of the diamond ring, Nicola can be seen petting the family dog in another snap over the weekend.

Read More: Brooklyn Beckham dating Marvel star Nicola Peltz, his fourth girlfriend in four months

According to The Mirror, the emerald cut engagement ring has a 4.5-5 carat diamond set on a diamond encrusted band.

Nicola Peltz's ring is worth up to £200k
Nicola Peltz's ring is worth up to £200k. Picture: Instagram

Shannon Delany-Ron, Director of Communications at JamesAllen.com, told the publication: "Nicola's ring looks to be a 4.5-5 carat emerald diamond in a classic solitaire setting on a thin band.

"Beauty and precision are hallmarks of the emerald cut engagement ring. The cut's long lines give the stone its elegant and sophisticated look.

"I would estimate the value of the ring to be about $150,000 - $200,000. This timeless style is a favourite among celebrities. Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence all wear emerald cut engagement rings.”

This comes after David and Victoria’s eldest son announced the happy news on Saturday.

Alongside a stunning snap of the couple - taken by little sister Harper - he wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

The couple first met at Cochella three years ago, but got together at the end of 2019 following Brooklyn's split from Hannah Cross.

According to The Sun, plan to wed in the UK, followed by a ceremony in Florida where the actress is originally from.

Now Read: Strictly Come Dancing bosses set their sights on Brooklyn Beckham

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Coronation Street could be replacing Todd Grimshaw actor Bruno Langely

Coronation Street 'recasting role of Todd Grimshaw' after Bruno Langley was axed over assault
Kelly Preston passed away on July 12

Who is John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston, what films has she been in, who are her children and how did she die?

Celebrities

Mark Feehily could join the Strictly line up

Westlife’s Mark Feehily ‘to become Strictly's first male contestant with same-sex partner’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking a break from This Morning

Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning? And when will they return?
Kelly Preston passed away on July 12

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston, 57, dies of breast cancer after secret two-year battle

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Millie Fuller made it to the Love Island Australia final

Where is Millie Fuller from Love Island Australia now?

Harvey Price was rushed to hospital on Sunday with "breathing problems and a high temperature"

Katie Price's son Harvey rushed to intensive care with 'breathing problems and 42C temperature'

Celebrities

Matt Hancock has said the government are dealing with localised outbreaks

Government taking action against more than 100 local coronavirus outbreaks a week

News

There's a whole load of drinks out there perfect for summer evenings

The best alcoholic drinks you need for any garden celebrations this summer

Food & Health

Keeley Hawes is a British actress known for her roles in Bodyguard and The Durrells

Who is Keeley Hawes, how old is the Bodyguard actress and is The Durrells star married?

Celebrities

Will The Durrells return to ITV?

Will The Durrells return to ITV? The latest rumours about the new season

TV & Movies