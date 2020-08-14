EastEnders teases Stacey Fowler’s dramatic return as bosses confirm comeback date

EastEnders is back on our screens in September. Picture: BBC

EastEnders will finally return to our screens next month.

After 12 weeks off air, EastEnders has finally confirmed when it will be back.

The BBC has announced the residents of Albert Square will return from Monday September 7th after the coronavirus pandemic forced the show to stop filming.

And it looks like things will kick off in dramatic fashion, as Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) is set to make her highly anticipated return to Walford.

Stacey Fowler is returning to EastEnders next month. Picture: BBC

A post on EastEnders' official Facebook page teased: "Like the rest of the UK the residents of Walford have been adjusting to a new way of life since the Covid-19 pandemic swept the nation but after nearly 3 months away, the drama from Albert Square will be returning to BBC One.

"However with things returning to normal for the residents of Walford, that can only mean one thing – drama is set to follow."

Filming resumed for the BBC soap last month, with the cast and crew following strict social distancing rules on set.

The new episodes have also been reduced to 20-minutes long and will air four times a week.

Meanwhile, actress Lacey Turner is making her big return after she went on maternity leave last year.

Her character Stacey will be reunited with mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and also have to face estranged husband Martin (James Bye).

And it’s fair to assume things aren’t going to be smooth sailing for Stacey as Martin is currently getting close to Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) in lockdown.

Another family facing a tough time ahead is Mick and Linda Carter after they sold The Queen Vic to Sharon (Letitia Dean).

Linda actor Kellie Bright recently teased that there is something big in store for her character as she said: "There are some testing times ahead for Mick and Linda."

Danny Dyer then added: "I think when we come out of lockdown I could potentially have the best story I've ever had on the show."

Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) has also been forced to isolate with her abusive husband Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith), but was she able to get away?

