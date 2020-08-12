EastEnders Carter family: What's next for Mick and Linda when the soap returns?

There is more drama to come for the Carter family when EastEnders returns. Picture: BBC

What will happen to Mick and Linda Carter when EastEnders returns? Here's what we know...

EastEnders recently went off air after the coronavirus pandemic put a temporary stop to production.

But ahead of the soap’s return next month, Mick Carter actor Danny Dyer has already teased there’s a big storyline ahead for his soap family.

So, what will happen to the Carter family when EastEnders is back on? Find out everything about Mick and Linda…

What is next for the Carter family on EastEnders?

Just before EastEnders came off air last month, a major twist revealed Sharon Watts as the new owner of The Queen Vic pub.

Mick and Linda Carter have sold up The Queen Vic. Picture: BBC

Linda and Mick Carter decided to sell up and start afresh elsewhere, but it looks like their relationship is set to face some tough tests post-lockdown.

Read More: Did Nick Cotton die in EastEnders?

Speaking on EastEnders: Secrets of the Square, Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright, who play Mick and Linda, teased a whole lot more drama.

Danny said: "Essentially, we are all going to be coming out of lockdown in the show like the rest of the country."

While Kellie added: "There are some testing times ahead for Mick and Linda."

Danny then added: "I think when we come out of lockdown I could potentially have the best story I've ever had on the show."

As for the rest of the family, there has been recent speculation that Johnny Carter will return to Walford to take down Gray Atkins.

The evil character - played by Toby-Alexander Smith - has been abusing wife Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) since they arrived in Walford.

Meanwhile, Johnny left Walford to accept a job offer after trying to help his family fight to keep the Queen Vic.

The character - who has been played by both Reilly and Sam Strike - was also at the centre of a storyline which saw his mum Linda (Kellie Bright) unable to come to terms with his sexuality.

Will Johnny return to finally put Gray behind bars? Watch this space!

Now Read: What is EastEnders star Maisie Smith's net worth?