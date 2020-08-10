What is EastEnders star Maisie Smith's net worth?

10 August 2020, 08:54

Maisie Smith's net worth and earnings revealed
Maisie Smith's net worth and earnings revealed. Picture: Instagram/BBC

What is Maisie Smith's net worth and how much money does she earn from EastEnders? Here's what you need to know about the TikTok star...

Maisie Smith has been on EastEnders as Tiffany Butcher for more than 12 years now.

The soap star first hit our screens when she was just six years old in 2008, before taking a break in 2014.

But after re-joining the cast full time in 2018, the 19-year-old has been entertaining up on BBC One ever since.

Maisie has also now made a name for herself as a social media star - with 1.7million TikTok followers and 689k followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

The curls 🥨

A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial) on

Through posting hilarious videos with her family in Essex, Maisie has even recently bagged a presenting spot on new BBC show Celeb Lockin.

So, how much is Maisie Smith worth and what does she earn? Here’s what we know…

Read More: EastEnders' Maisie Smith's transformation from child actress to social media star

What is EastEnders star Maisie Smith's net worth?

According to Net Worthspedia, Maisie’s net worth is anywhere between £760,000 and £3 million.

She has made most of her money through playing Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders for more than a decade.

While BBC bosses have never revealed what they pay individual cast members, some of their biggest stars are thought to earn up to £250,000 a year.

It was previously revealed that Adam Woodyatt - who plays Ian Beale - and Danny Dyer - aka Mick Carter - are the highest-earning EastEnders stars, each taking home a salary of between £200,000 and £249,999 in the year to April 2017.

What is Maisie Smith’s TikTok handle?

You can find Maisie on TikTok at @maisielousmith where she currently has 1.7million followers.

One of her latest videos sees the star acting out the iconic ‘you ain’t my muvva scene’ between Kat Slater and her daughter Zoe.

In the hilarious clip, she plays Zoe, while her mum acts out the role of Kat.

Now Read: EastEnders’ Maisie Smith hits back at cruel trolls who labelled her 'ridiculously vain'

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Dean Gaffney has been slammed by his co-star

Dean Gaffney slammed by EastEnders co-star Jamie Borthwick for partying in Ibiza
EastEnders will return in September

EastEnders’ return: 7 storyline spoilers for when the soap is back in September
Maisie Smith first appeared on EastEnders when she was six

EastEnders' Maisie Smith's transformation from child actress to social media star

Celebrities

There has been a few live soap blunders

EastEnders and Coronation Street live episode blunders: Relive the most awkward soap mistakes
Ian Beale was homeless in 2019

How did EastEnders' Ian Beale become homeless and what happened to him?

Trending on Heart

The woman has revealed why she doesn't take her kids to the dentist (stock images)

Mum says she hasn't taken kids to the dentist for five years as they're too judgmental

Lifestyle

When are the schools going back in the UK?

Will schools reopen in September in the UK and what date do they go back?

News

The Friends reunion has reportedly been pushed back to next year

Jennifer Aniston promises Friends reunion will be 'more exciting' as it's 'pushed back to 2021'
Coleen Nolan has been left heartbroken by her sisters' cancer diagnosis

Loose Women forced to go to a break as Coleen Nolan breaks down over sisters' cancer
Your fabric softener could be making a huge difference

Using fabric softener on sheets and clothes could be interrupting your sleep during this heatwave

Lifestyle

The Cube will be returning to TV very soon

Phillip Schofield returns to filming The Cube as he shares behind-the-scenes pictures

Celebrities