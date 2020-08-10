What is EastEnders star Maisie Smith's net worth?

Maisie Smith's net worth and earnings revealed. Picture: Instagram/BBC

What is Maisie Smith's net worth and how much money does she earn from EastEnders? Here's what you need to know about the TikTok star...

Maisie Smith has been on EastEnders as Tiffany Butcher for more than 12 years now.

The soap star first hit our screens when she was just six years old in 2008, before taking a break in 2014.

But after re-joining the cast full time in 2018, the 19-year-old has been entertaining up on BBC One ever since.

Maisie has also now made a name for herself as a social media star - with 1.7million TikTok followers and 689k followers on Instagram.

Through posting hilarious videos with her family in Essex, Maisie has even recently bagged a presenting spot on new BBC show Celeb Lockin.

So, how much is Maisie Smith worth and what does she earn? Here’s what we know…

According to Net Worthspedia, Maisie’s net worth is anywhere between £760,000 and £3 million.

She has made most of her money through playing Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders for more than a decade.

While BBC bosses have never revealed what they pay individual cast members, some of their biggest stars are thought to earn up to £250,000 a year.

It was previously revealed that Adam Woodyatt - who plays Ian Beale - and Danny Dyer - aka Mick Carter - are the highest-earning EastEnders stars, each taking home a salary of between £200,000 and £249,999 in the year to April 2017.

What is Maisie Smith’s TikTok handle?

You can find Maisie on TikTok at @maisielousmith where she currently has 1.7million followers.

One of her latest videos sees the star acting out the iconic ‘you ain’t my muvva scene’ between Kat Slater and her daughter Zoe.

In the hilarious clip, she plays Zoe, while her mum acts out the role of Kat.

