Stacey Solomon slams lazy husband as Sort Your Life Out viewers brand his actions 'selfish'

Sort Your Life Out saw Stacey confront the husband. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

The Sort Your Life Out team had their work cut out for them during the latest episode.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sort Your Life Out viewers have lashed out at one of the contestants, after host Stacey Solomon, 34, criticised his attitude.

Last night's episode saw parents Keith and Charlie seek the help of the Sort Your Life Out team after their family home became over run with items they no longer needed.

While Charlie worked full-time, Keith was on paternity leave with their three children. However since so much was going on with the kids, the housework was left on the back burner.

This led their home to be in a state of disarray, with both Stacey and viewers criticising Keith for his laidback approach to clearing their house of clutter.

Stacey discussed the cluttered home with the couple. Picture: BBC

The X Factor favourite was left annoyed by the conditions the young family were living in, and things got even worse when the group discovered 131 pairs of shoes, 29 tins of paint, 30 remote controls, 22 toothbrushes, and 500 items of baby clothes in the bungalow.

Upon finding this vast collection, Stacey said: "We have opened the loft, we have opened the three sheds, and every single room in the house is full. I don't know if we're promising too much. I am genuinely scared for this one, I'm nervous."

The couple's loft was filled with items. Picture: BBC

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to agree with Stacey and call Keith out on his messiness.

One user wrote: "Once this house is tidy, I hope she realises that the stress wasn't the clutter, but is actually the s*** stain that is, in fact, her husband #sortyourlifeout"

Another added: "I don’t think I’ve seen a couple with so many in-dealt-with issues. Get actual therapy not retail therapy #SortYourLifeOut"

With a third stating: "Stay at Home Dad has clearly not been pulling his weight #Sortyourlifeout"

Charlie talked about her home issues on Sort Your Life Out. Picture: BBC

Viewers even noticed Keith begining to grind Stacey's gears, with one fan writing: "Keith is really testing even Stacey's patience #sortyourlifeout"

Another spotted the awkward tension, stating: "Stacey is ready to swing for him #SortYourLifeOut"

While someone else wrote: "I love how Stacey can feel Charlie’s frustration and knows exactly how to help and support her. I hope she spends many hours in that hot tub! #sortyourlifeout"

Stacey and Keith cleared out his closet. Picture: BBC

After having a serious chat, Charlie and Keith agreed to implement the changes Stacey and her team suggested, with their home being completely transformed by the time the episode was finished.

The family-of-five cleared enough space to have a play area, home office and shared bedroom for two of their children.