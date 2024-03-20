Sort Your Life Out viewers claim episode was 'too intrusive' after contestant breaks down in tears

20 March 2024, 13:02

Fans have said the latest Sort Your Life Out episode was 'awkward'
Fans have said the latest Sort Your Life Out episode was 'awkward'. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

Fans of Stacey Solomon's show Sort Your Life Out have been left feeling 'awkward' after the latest episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sort Your Life Out viewers have claimed that the latest episode of Stacey Solomon's show was 'too intrusive' after one contestant was left in tears after discussing her marriage split.

Last night's instalment saw single mum Rachel open up about the breakdown of her marriage, causing her to become overwhelmed and have to be comforted by Stacey.

Later in the show, Rachel's ex-husband joined his former wife and their kids as he helped to sift through items he had left at the family home.

Whilst Sort Your Life Out has seen emotional moments in the past, this particular episode didn't gel with some fans.

Stacey Solomon comforted Rachel on Sort Your Life Out
Stacey Solomon comforted Rachel on Sort Your Life Out. Picture: BBC

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their feelings regarding this intimate moment being shown.

One fan wrote: "Too much emotional baggage in this episode. Too intrusive. Not our place to be party to this. #SortYourLifeOut."

Another user stated: "Oh I’m glad I’m not Stacey, this must be awkward."

With a third adding: "#sortyourlifeout please don't ever do an episode like this again. The constant slating of the ex is embarrassing and not for TV."

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon home range at ASDA revealed

READ MORE: How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Rachel broke down in tears after looking at her wedding gifts
Rachel broke down in tears after looking at her wedding gifts. Picture: BBC

Fans watched as Rachel revealed the moment she knew her marriage was over, stating: "We'd been married 10 or 11 years and I could tell that something was not quite right.

"So I confronted him and he said, 'I don't love you anymore' and weeks later was in a relationship with somebody. But they are still together and they're getting married this year so it's all worked out for the best."

When sorting through items from her wedding, Rachel broke down in tears, telling Stacey: "It's just hard. It's not that I want him back anymore. It just makes me sad that it was wasted in a way."

Rachel's ex-husband appeared on the show alongside his daughters
Rachel's ex-husband appeared on the show alongside his daughters. Picture: BBC

The Loose Women favourite then defended Rachel, telling cameras: "As a mum, I genuinely really respect any parent who can keep and hold on to their wedding stuff, allowing those memories to stay in their lives, just for the sake of their children."

As the episode continued, the mum-of-two managed to confront her feelings and say goodbye to personal items she and her daughters no longer needed, leaving their home looking spotless.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon says being a teen mum to son Zachary changed her outlook on life

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon admits she 'lost her confidence' after having children

