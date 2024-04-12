Stacey Solomon shares heartbreak following tragic loss of family member

12 April 2024, 13:15

Stacey Solomon has opened up about the death of her dog Theo
Stacey Solomon has opened up about the death of her dog Theo. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has opened up about the devastating loss of her dog Theo.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, has paid tribute to her late dog Theo, revealing how much she misses her beloved pet.

The sweet Chihuahua passed away in 2021, however the Loose Women panellist has now disclosed how she keeps Theo's memory alive. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-five shared an image of a blossom tree at her £1.2million home Pickle Cottage, which Stacey planted in her pet's memory.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter wrote: "Theo's blossom tree is in full bloom. It’s the most magical, spectacular tree that brings me so much comfort and happiness just like Theo. Can’t wait for my morning cuppas and chats in the sunshine under here with Theo."

Stacey then posted another image of the stunning tree, writing: "I can’t even describe how much I miss Theo. But every year since this tree has bloomed since we lost her it gets better and better and bigger and more beautiful. I know it sounds silly, but it feels like she’s saying ‘I’m happy where I am and I’m always growing with you'."

Stacey Solomon paid tribute to her dog Theo this week
Stacey Solomon paid tribute to her dog Theo this week. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

During their lifetime Theo often appeared on Stacey's social media accounts, with the pampered pooch gaining her own fan base online.

Sadly, just days after Christmas 2021, the X-Factor finalist announced the devastating news that Theo had passed away.

Stacey wrote: 🐾 Sweet Dreams Theo 🐾 😞 The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty 😞 I miss you so much already. My little girl."

Watch Stacey Solomon pay tribute to Theo here:

Stacey Solomon enjoys spring in bloom

She continued: "But oh my goodness the memories and the love you brought into our lives 😩 Thank you for everything Theo. For protecting me and the boys when we needed it most. For loving us no matter what and for holding on for so long and waiting to meet your little sister Rose.

"Rex has had the best friend in you that he could ever have wished for and the boys have had the best protector in the whole wide world. Even though Rex is only little I know him, Zachary and Leighton will never ever forget you. Peanut is missing his cuddle buddy very much so we are trying to make it up to him in our cuddles but I know it’s just not the same 😞 Too the moon and back Theo ♥️ Forever ♥️ Sleep tight my beautiful little lady. 🥀"

Stacey Solomon shared sweet images of Theo with her son Rex
Stacey Solomon shared sweet images of Theo with her son Rex. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey's emotional tribute comes just days after the social media starlet revealed she had a received 'millions' of concerned messages after fans spotted a potential hazard in her home.

The TV favourite shared a video of herself feeding her daughters Rose, two, and Belle, one, some tasty raisins, however Rose decided to leave some of the fruit for their dogs.

Stacey then gently told the youngster that their dogs couldn't eat the raisins and encouraged her to clean them up.

Stacey Solomon's fans have warned her about the dangers of dogs eating rasins
Stacey Solomon's fans have warned her about the dangers of dogs eating rasins. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Despite making it clear that she knew her pooches couldn't consume the snack, this didn't stop some of her fans contacting the singer.

One fan commented: "I bet you've had ten million messages. Dogs shouldn't eat raisins."

Stacey then replied: "Literally 10 million. This is why I was telling Rose we have to pick them up and they can't be eaten by the doggies and there are no doggies around Belle's high chair when usually that's their favourite spot. But just in case any of that still wasn't clear... DON'T feed raisins to dog."

According to the vet charity PDSA, giving "grapes, raisins, sultanas and currants are all potentially poisonous to dogs and of eaten they can cause gut problems and in serious cases, kidney failure."

