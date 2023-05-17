Spain holiday warning as tourists could be fined £25,000 if they break new party rule

By Naomi Bartram

Holidaymakers could be fined £25,000 if they break a new Spanish party rule on some islands.

For anyone heading to Spain this summer, new rules could land tourists with a massive £25,000 fine.

Over the past few years, Ibiza and Majorca have been trying to reduce binge-drinking on the islands.

Spanish locals are said to be tired of the noise and antisocial behaviour from tourists who head to the Balearic Islands to have a good time.

So in a bid to crack down on disorderly behaviour, Spanish representatives have brought in new travel laws which limit illegal parties.

This means any clubbers who attend 'unlicensed events', as well as those who run them could face hefty penalties.

Police on Ibiza and Majorca have been given powers to shut parties down and they are able to issue fines at the end of the night.

If a party takes place in a protected natural space, or is too close to local homes, everyone involved can be fined up to £25,000.

This includes those organising, marketing, advertising and attending the party.

The UK Foreign Office said in a statement: “There have been a number of serious accidents involving people attending irregular commercially promoted parties in villas and private homes on the islands of Ibiza and Mallorca.

"Licensed clubs and bars are required to meet safety and security standards, including emergency exits and capacity limits, and to have trained, licensed security staff.

“Irregular commercial parties may not meet these standards. Heavy fines may be imposed by local authorities to anyone attending irregular commercial parties.”

There are also plenty of other rules which could affect partygoers heading to the islands, including limits on drinks.

Those staying in all-inclusive hotels in some areas of Spain will be limited to six alcoholic drinks per day.

These will be shared between lunch and dinner, so tourists will only be offered three free drinks per meal and any extras will have to be paid for.

The new law applies to resorts in Ibiza and Majorca, as well as some hotels in the Balearic Islands.

Party boat cruises, all-you-can-drink bar crawls and some cheap drink offers will also be banned.