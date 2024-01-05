New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed

5 January 2024, 10:38

New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed
New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

New travel rules set to be introduced in 2024.

British holidaymakers are being encouraged to plan ahead, as new travel rules are set to be introduced this summer.

As the we look towards holidaying in 2024, there are a number of changes airports and cities will be implementing this year.

Hand luggage limits, tourist taxes, border controls and passport rules will all be changing in the coming months, so it's important to check before you travel.

What are the new travel rules for 2024? Here is everything you need to know.

New travel rules will be introduced in 2024
New travel rules will be introduced in 2024. Picture: Getty

New travel rules 2024

100ml liquid hand luggage rule change

Holidaymakers in the UK will soon be able to take up to two litres of liquids in their hand luggage.

Currently passengers can only take up to 100ml of liquids onboard, however in December 2022 the Government announced that the liquid measurements would be changed.

Smaller airports such as London City and Teeside have already implemented this rule, however the wider roll-out of this change will be introduced in June 2024.

This rule currently only applies to UK airports, so it is important to check the regulations at the other airport you will be flying home from.

Liquid measurements will be changed in June 2024
Liquid measurements will be changed in June 2024. Picture: Alamy

Child use of e-Gates

From July, children as young as 10-years-old will be able to use e-Gates at the airport.

Currently the lowest age to use an e-Gate is 12-years-old.

E-Gates are currently installed at the following airports: Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, London City, Luton, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle.

Children aged as young as 10 will be able to use e-Gates from July 2024
Children aged as young as 10 will be able to use e-Gates from July 2024. Picture: Alamy

Tourist taxes

Tourist taxes are set to rise this year in a bid to manage tourist numbers.

Popular holiday destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris and Valencia will be upping their tourist tax.

Venice will also be introducing €5 entrance fee on those coming for the day.

Venice will be charging tourists to visit for the day
Venice will be charging tourists to visit for the day. Picture: Alamy

New EU border controls

Autumn 2024 will bring about new EU border controls, as the entry/exit system (EES) is implemented.

This new process will include registering the person's name, their type of the travel document, fingerprints and captured facial images, and the date and place of entry and exit.

Travellers have been warned to expect delays and long queues.

New EU border controls are to be brought in
New EU border controls are to be brought in. Picture: Alamy

Passport rules

Post-Brexit rules state that passports must be under 10 years old on the day of travel and be valid for at least three months upon return.

This rule has been in place for a while, however it is important to double check your documents before travelling. Damaged passports will also not be accepted.

