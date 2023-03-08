First UK airport scraps 100ml liquid rule ahead of school holidays

8 March 2023, 12:39 | Updated: 8 March 2023, 12:57

London City Airport has become the first UK airport to get rid of the 100ml liquids rule
London City Airport has become the first UK airport to get rid of the 100ml liquids rule. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

London City Airport has become the first UK airport to get rid of the 100ml liquid rule, just in time for the Easter holidays.

The first UK airport has scrapped the 100ml liquid rule in hand luggage.

London City Airport is replacing old scanners with new high-tech CT machines ahead of the Easter holidays, meaning passengers will no longer need to restrict themselves to 100ml of liquids.

The new tech will create high-resolution 3D scans of people's bags which will allow staff to check people's luggage thoroughly.

Travellers flying out from London City Airport will also not need to put their cosmetics into plastic bags or take their laptops out of their bags for security.

Travellers will no longer need to place their cosmetics in plastic bags
Travellers will no longer need to place their cosmetics in plastic bags. Picture: Getty

The London City Airport Chief Executive, Robert Sinclair, said: "The good news for anyone planning a holiday or a business trip is that we will be the first mainstream UK airport to offer a fully CT security experience from the end of this month.

"The new lanes will not only cut hassle but also queuing times, which I know passengers will love."

The 100ml liquid rule, which was put in place in 2006 due to the attempted terroristic attack at Heathrow Airport, will be replaced with a maximum of two litres.

London City Airport is replacing old scanners with new high-tech CT machines
London City Airport is replacing old scanners with new high-tech CT machines. Picture: Getty

The high-tech scanners will be rolled out across the rest of the UK's major airports in the coming months.

It was first announced by the Government in December 2022 that the changes would be made, with them proposing June 2024 as the deadline for the overhaul to be complete.

At the time, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "The tiny toiletry has become a staple of airport security checkpoints, but that’s all set to change.

"I’m streamlining cabin bag rules at airports while enhancing security.

"By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A total of 32 Wetherspoon pubs are being put on sale across the UK

Which Wetherspoons are closing down? Full list of UK pub closures

An expert has revealed when your child should go to bed

Sleep expert reveals exact time children should go to bed

Is it safe to walk your dog in the snow?

Can I walk my dog in the snow? Experts reveal how to keep your pooch safe

Ladybirds Books under examination by 'sensitivity readers' for 'offensive content'

Ladybirds Books under examination by 'sensitivity readers' for 'offensive content'

Parenting

A list of International Women's Day books for kids

International Women's Day: Inspiring books to read to your children

Trending on Heart

The Chase viewers furious over Bradley Walsh's 'harsh' decision to reject answer

The Chase viewers furious over Bradley Walsh's 'harsh' decision to reject answer

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia is back on E4

How to watch: Is Married at First Sight Australia on every night?

TV & Movies

Spencer Matthews has opened up about the support of his wife

Spencer Matthews praises ‘incredible’ wife Vogue after Finding Michael documentary

TV & Movies

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her split from Paddy

Christine McGuinness admits she was unhappy for 'too long' before Paddy split

Celebrities

Ollie and Tahnee were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton now?

Married at First Sight

Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas were coupled on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas now?

TV & Movies

Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas were coupled on MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas now?

TV & Movies

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods were matched on MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods now?

TV & Movies

The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

Work begins on UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides, 25 pools and an indoor beach

Princess Andre has landed a deal with PLT

Katie Price's daughter Princess Andre lands big money deal with Pretty Little Thing

Celebrities

MAFS stars Bronte and Harrison are seemingly no longer together

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon now?

TV & Movies

Snow is heading for the UK this week

UK weather: Snow to cause travel chaos today ahead of ‘coldest night of the year’

News

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Flowers, tech, fashion and more gift ideas

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Flowers, tech, fashion and more gift ideas

Shopping

Stacey Solomon admits to washing her hair for the first time three weeks after giving birth

Stacey Solomon admits to washing her hair for the first time three weeks after giving birth

Celebrities