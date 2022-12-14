Hotels could soon be banned from giving away mini toiletries

14 December 2022, 13:16

Hotels in the EU will soon be banned from giving out free miniature toiletries
Hotels in the EU will soon be banned from giving out free miniature toiletries. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The European Commission has announced the plans in a bid to reduce excessive waste.

Hotels in the EU could soon be banned from giving away mini toiletries to their guests.

And while many people see the free products as one of the biggest appeals of staying in a hotel, the plans are actually being put in place for an important cause.

The European Commission are aiming to reduce the amount of excessive waste being produced in the EU after research found each person was producing 180kg of waste every year.

In another worrying statistic, the EU is looking at a further 19 per cent increase in packaging waste by 2030 if nothing is done.

These plans are part of the EU's European Green Deal's Circular Economy Action Plan
These plans are part of the EU's European Green Deal's Circular Economy Action Plan. Picture: Getty

In a statement, the European Commission said: "Packaging is one of the main users of virgin materials as 40 percent of plastics and 50 percent of paper used in the EU is destined for packaging.

"Without action, the EU would see a further 19 percent increase in packaging waste by 2030, and for plastic packaging waste even a 46 percent increase."

They continued: "The new rules aim to stop this trend. For consumers, they will ensure reusable packaging options, get rid of unnecessary packaging, limit over-packaging, and provide clear labels to support correct recycling.

"For the industry, they will create new business opportunities, especially for smaller companies, decrease the need for virgin materials, boosting Europe's recycling capacity as well as making Europe less dependent on primary resources and external suppliers.

"They will put the packaging sector on track for climate neutrality by 2050."

Research found each person was producing 180kg of waste every year
Research found each person was producing 180kg of waste every year. Picture: Getty

These plans are part of the EU's European Green Deal's Circular Economy Action Plan which is aiming to make all packaging recyclable in the next seven years.

In order to reduce unnecessary waste through packaging, single-use packaging for fruit and vegetables will be banned as well as single-use packaging for food and beverages (consumed inside a restaurant).

Included in the blanket bans are miniature shampoo bottles and other miniature packaging in hotels.

