Professional organiser reveals how to create hotel-style towels with folding technique

A woman has revealed an incredible hack that allows you to have hotel-style towels in your very own home.

Most of us are probably guilty of chucking towels on the rail without giving them a second thought, but this technique can give your bathroom a fancy atmosphere in no time.

Posting to TikTok account Effective Spaces, she revealed you'll need a trio of towels - ideally face, hair and body - for the hack.

Starting with your body towel, you lay it lengthways and fold each side over so you have a triple layer.

You then take each side and bring them together to meet in the middle, before tucking one end into the opposite open side.

You should then be left with a package that has an open 'pocket' on the front of it.

After putting that towel aside, you should then do the same with the hair - or medium sized - towel.

You should create a triple fold lengthways, and tuck one end into the open flap on the other side - leaving you with a smaller version of the bigger towel.

You then repeat this step for the face towel.

After you've folded them into three squares, you should tuck the medium and small towels into the large towel's pocket - and you should be left with a beautiful set of folded towels.

A number of TikTok users rushed to praise the hack, with one writing: "Such a neat idea, very cute, I’m going to steal this lol."

Another added: "This is amazing!"

