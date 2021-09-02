Expert reveals how to check for hidden cameras in your hotel room

Have you ever thought to check your hotel room for hidden cameras? You will now! Picture: TikTok/@malwaretech - Getty

By Alice Dear

An ex-hacker has explained to his TikTok viewers how they can check for hidden cameras in their B&Bs, hotels or other accommodation.

What's the first thing you do when you check into a hotel room? Do you turn the TV on and get comfy, check the view or just start unpacking?

Well, an expert in hacking and cyber security is encouraging people to start their stay at every new place with a check for hidden cameras.

The expert is Marcus Hutchins, an 'ex-hacker' who now works in Cybersecurity and also runs a TikTok page called @malwaretech.

On this account, Marcus recently revealed how easy it is to do a sweep of your room for cameras planted by 'creepers'.

He explained that these tiny cameras can be hidden in anything from fire alarms to radios and even plugs, however, he suggests you start with the obvious areas.

“The first thing you are going to want to look for is devices that are conveniently placed where a creeper would want to look," he explained, using the fire alarm above the bed as an example.

He went on: “One way to see if the device is a camera is to shine a bright light at it.

“If you hit a camera lens it’s going to get a blue-ish reflection.

“Now you can test this by shining a light at your phone and seeing how the camera looks when placed under a flashlight.”

He revealed how easy it is to not spot a hidden camera in an alarm lock like this. Picture: TikTok/@malwaretech

He went on to show a mirrored clock which revealed a camera inside when a bright light was shone directly at it, a technique which can be using on two-way mirrors.

“These cameras are really small as you can see here, so they can be hidden in anything, even a hole in the wall", he went on to warn.

The expert explained that some hidden cameras will have infrared so they can record at night.

He recommended: “If we use the front-facing phone camera, we can actually see the LEDs.

“The front-facing camera is the only one that tends to work as the back-facing one has an IR filter.”

More Heart lifestyle: