Four UK beaches make European top 20 list - including in Yorkshire and Bournemouth

Looking for some staycation inspiration? Picture: Alamy

Looking for some staycation inspiration? A number of UK beaches have been highlighted as among the best in Europe.

Many of us won't be jetting off abroad on holiday this year, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a well-deserved break somewhere in the UK.

Staycations are seeing a surge in popularity this year, with many of us opting to travel a bit closer to home for their holidays.

If you're looking for some inspiration, a new study has found the top 20 most popular beaches in Europe - and four of them are in Britain.

American travel guide Far & Wide based their list on Trip Advisor reviews, and found that the highest ranking British beach is Bournemouth, which came out at an impressive fifth place in Europe's best beaches.

Bournemouth Beach was fifth on the list. Picture: Alamy

It found that Porthminster in Cornwall is 10th, Perranporth, also in Cornwall is 16th, and Filey, Yorkshire, is 18th.

Filey, which is wedged between Scarborough and Bridlington on the North Sea, is known by some as 'smiley-Filey' was placed in 18th place on the list.

Perranporth came in 16th place. Picture: Alamy

Porthminster Beach came in 10th place. Picture: Alamy

Filey is located in north Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

As reported by the Mirror, the Mayor of Filey, councillor Jacqui Houlden-Banks, said: "There’s a reason it’s called ‘smiley Filey’ - it’s because of the joy it brings to everyone.

"It is appreciated and enjoyed for its cleanliness and its space.

"It’s set in a beautiful bay setting with additional benefits of wildlife and birds and even dolphins! For the last month now we’ve had a small school merrily playing in the bay every day."