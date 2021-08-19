Four UK beaches make European top 20 list - including in Yorkshire and Bournemouth

19 August 2021, 14:24 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 14:26

Looking for some staycation inspiration?
Looking for some staycation inspiration? Picture: Alamy

Looking for some staycation inspiration? A number of UK beaches have been highlighted as among the best in Europe.

Many of us won't be jetting off abroad on holiday this year, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a well-deserved break somewhere in the UK.

Staycations are seeing a surge in popularity this year, with many of us opting to travel a bit closer to home for their holidays.

If you're looking for some inspiration, a new study has found the top 20 most popular beaches in Europe - and four of them are in Britain.

American travel guide Far & Wide based their list on Trip Advisor reviews, and found that the highest ranking British beach is Bournemouth, which came out at an impressive fifth place in Europe's best beaches.

Bournemouth Beach was fifth on the list
Bournemouth Beach was fifth on the list. Picture: Alamy

It found that Porthminster in Cornwall is 10th, Perranporth, also in Cornwall is 16th, and Filey, Yorkshire, is 18th.

Filey, which is wedged between Scarborough and Bridlington on the North Sea, is known by some as 'smiley-Filey' was placed in 18th place on the list.

Perranporth came in 16th place
Perranporth came in 16th place. Picture: Alamy
Porthminster Beach came in 10th place
Porthminster Beach came in 10th place. Picture: Alamy
Filey is located in north Yorkshire
Filey is located in north Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

As reported by the Mirror, the Mayor of Filey, councillor Jacqui Houlden-Banks, said: "There’s a reason it’s called ‘smiley Filey’ - it’s because of the joy it brings to everyone.

"It is appreciated and enjoyed for its cleanliness and its space.

"It’s set in a beautiful bay setting with additional benefits of wildlife and birds and even dolphins! For the last month now we’ve had a small school merrily playing in the bay every day."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Are you more Hades or Ursula?

Quiz: Which Disney villain are you?

A woman found out her boyfriend was cheating when he spoke in his sleep

Woman caught her boyfriend cheating after he started talking in his sleep
Disney World and Disneyland's FastPass system is set to change

Disney World and Disneyland guests will now have to pay for FastPasses
This summer has been one of the worst in a decade

This summer has officially been one of the wettest and worst in 10 years
Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned off her silver medal

Olympian auctions silver medal to pay for baby's life saving heart operation

News

Trending on Heart

Love Island spoilers: The contestants go on epic last dates

Love Island first look: What happens tonight and does anyone leave?

TV & Movies

White Lotus is available to watch in the UK now

Where can I watch The White Lotus in the UK?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date: When is the next series on TV?

TV & Movies

The Defeated is available to watch on Netflix now

How many episodes of The Defeated are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Will the Love Island meet the parents episode air this year?

When is the Love Island meet the parents episode 2021?

TV & Movies