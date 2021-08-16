Hotel shocks customers by charging £16 for basket of bread starter

16 August 2021, 12:38 | Updated: 16 August 2021, 12:48

A hotel in London is charging £16 for a bread starter
A hotel in London is charging £16 for a bread starter. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

A restaurant pop up in Mayfair is charging £16 for a bowl of assorted breads - and people have a lot to say about it.

A restaurant in London has caused a debate after charging £16 for a basket of bread.

The Dorchester Polo Lounge is based in one of the most expensive parts of the capital, in Mayfair's Park Lane.

On their menu, they are serving a Sea Salt Pretzel, Butter Brioche and a Garlic and Cheese Baguette, as well as Cajun butter and chive cream cheese.

The Dorchester is based in Mayfair in London
The Dorchester is based in Mayfair in London. Picture: Alamy

However, some social media users have complained about being charged £16 for the baked items.

After a restaurant critic criticised the prices, one person said that reading the Dorchester's pricing ‘ruined my morning’, while another wrote: “£16 for bread? Someone’s having a laugh.”

A third said bread baskets should be ‘provided free with every meal’.

While a fourth pointed out it isn't just the Dorchester charging large amounts of money for bread.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to the Dorchester for comment.

The Polo Lounge - which overlooks the city skyline - is a pop up restaurant based on the terrace of the hotel, featuring live music, ‘classic Hollywood food’ and cocktails.

Their website states: “We’ve transformed the terrace into a Hollywood hotspot worthy of a red carpet arrival.

“Dressed in banana leaf print, candy stripes and fragrant bougainvillea, our rooftop transports you to the iconic LA restaurant, where the famous sign is ready and waiting for that perfect Instagram moment.”

Elsewhere on the menu, customers can also dine on a bowl of tortilla soup for £16, a plate of oysters for £38 and a side of chips for £16.

As for mains, there is a rigatoni bolognese for £38 and wild baked sea bass for £65, while wines start from £84.

The menu states that ‘all dishes are designed to share’.

