First look inside UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides and 25 pools

The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project. Picture: Therme Group

By Alice Dear

Brits will soon be able to enjoy the 25-acre waterpark complete with indoor and outdoor pools, warm water lagoons, swim-up bars, a wave pool and so much more.

A new waterpark is coming to the UK, and first look pictures of the plans has Brits already buzzing for the new attraction.

The 25-acre site may not be here yet, but the minds behind the project at Therme Group have shared exactly what to expect from the waterpark once it arrives.

This includes 35 slides, 25 pools – indoor and outdoor – 30 saunas and steam rooms, a wave pool, an adults area with swim-up bars, a warm water lagoon, a botanical garden and so much more.

The project, which is believed to be costing around £250million, is being built in Manchester, right next to the Trafford Centre.

The new waterpark, located in Manchester, will have 25 pools and 35 slides. Picture: Therme Group

As well as a waterpark, the site will also be a spa, gym and wellness centre were people can partake in pilates, yoga and other classes.

The concept images portray a tropical paradise built around the water attractions, encased in glass domes.

The waterpark will resemble a tropical paradise, complete with 1,500 palm trees. Picture: Therme Group

This tropical theme is statement to Therme's waterpark attractions across Europe, and will be mimicked at the Manchester location, with 1,500 palm trees being planted.

The site will also be home to a 10,000 square-metre botanical garden created into the shape of a rose.

This picture from the Therme Euskirchen waterpark in Germany will give you an idea of what to expect. Picture: Therme Group

The site will also have spa and gym facilities as well as adult areas with swim-up bars. Picture: Therme Group

There will also be a rose-shaped botanical garden at the centre of the waterpark. Picture: Therme Group

At the moment, the new waterpark is expected to open to the public in 2023.

Richard Land, Chief Development Officer of Therme Group UK, said on the project: "Therme Group is based on a belief that wellbeing should be accessible for all.

"The events of 2020 have shone a light on the necessity of this mission, especially for those in cities.

"Therme Manchester will redefine city wellbeing, enhancing mental and physical health through an experience based in water and nature.

"It will offer a unique holiday at home, that acts as a catalyst for healthy lifestyles.”

