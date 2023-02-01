Disney is searching for the UK's biggest fan with money-can't-buy prize

1 February 2023, 13:42

Fancy yourself a Disney expert?
Fancy yourself a Disney expert? Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

If you're obsessed with everything Disney and dream of the chance to spend a night in the iconic Cinderella Castle, it's time to start revising.

Disney has launched a new competition in a bid to find the UK's Biggest Disney Fan.

The animation giant are offering the winner a money-can't-buy prize and the contestants who make it to the final 10 will be visiting Disneyland Paris, Disney World in Florida and taking a trip on the cruise ship Disney Wish.

The competition is to celebrate Disney's 100th birthday and is open for anyone over the age of 18.

From the applicants who apply via Instagram, 10 finalists will be selected by a special Disney committee and travel to Disneyland, Disney World and Disney Wish with their families to compete in a number of challenges in order to bag the title of UK's Biggest Disney Fan.

The person crowned the UK's Biggest Fan will win a stay in Cinderella's Castle
The person crowned the UK's Biggest Fan will win a stay in Cinderella's Castle. Picture: Getty

The competition will be hosted by Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara, who is herself a huge Disney fan.

Speaking about taking part in the competition, Janette said: “As a life-long Disney fan, I’m thrilled to be part of the crowning of the UK’s biggest Disney fan. I’ve been to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida 43 times, the first time when I was aged one.

“I even managed to get my husband onboard by putting an annual Disney Parks visit in our wedding vows, before we honeymooned in Disneyland Paris.

“I chose Disney as my specialist subject on Mastermind – so you could say I’m more than qualified to help guide the fans on their magical journey.”

Hopeful applicants should upload a 30-60 second clip to their Instagram page showing their love for all things Disney and tag @DisneyParksUK in the post and use the hashtag #UKsBiggestDisneyFan.

The final 10 will be taking off over Easter to compete in the themed challenges before the winner is announced in front of the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

This is very apt as the winner's prize will be a stay inside the iconic Cinderella Castle, something that is usually not available to anyone.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Is there a baby name you are bored of hearing? [Stock Image]

'I'm a midwife and this is the one baby name I can't stand'

Parenting

A couple have decided to live on a cruise ship after finding it cheaper than their mortgage

Couple decide to live on cruise ship after finding it's cheaper than paying mortgage

The best places to celebrate LGBT History Month

LGBT History Month: Best things to do around the UK to celebrate and educate

Martin Lewis has urged people to send two texts

Martin Lewis urges everyone with a mobile phone to send two texts to cut bills

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue skirt from Jigsaw

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue skirt from Jigsaw

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Love Island 2023 bombshells

Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far

TV & Movies

Love Island Casey on holiday

Love Island bombshell Casey O'Gorman: Where is he from, age and job

TV & Movies

Love Island bombshell Jordan in swimming pool

Love Island bombshell Jordan Odofin: Age, job and height revealed

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh earned millions last year

Bradley Walsh's huge earnings revealed as he raked in millions last year

Celebrities

When will Love Island 2023 finish?

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her baby's name is Bambi

The sweet reason behind Molly-Mae Hague's unusual baby name Bambi

Celebrities

Here's where the Gogglebox stars are now

Where the former Gogglebox families are now - from off screen feuds to unusual careers

TV & Movies

A man has revealed his hack for parking his car

Man reveals why we should all be parking our cars on the white line

An expert has revealed why you shouldn't drive with a cold

Driving with a cold could land you with a £2,500 fine, expert warns

Holly Willoughby is wearing a flower print dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her flower print mini dress

Celebrities

Pigeon on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Samie Elish has joined the Love Island cast

Inside Love Island bombshell Samie Elishi's glamorous life away from the villa

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has been shopping for homes in Florida

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford looks around £450,000 houses for her family in Florida

News

Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague welcomes first daughter with Tommy Fury

Celebrities