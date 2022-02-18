Disney building magical residential communities where fans can live

Disney announce plans to build magical neighbourhoods where fans can live
Disney announce plans to build magical neighbourhoods where fans can live. Picture: Disney Parks
Disney fans will be able to purchase homes within the residential communities and experience the magic all year long.

Disney have announced plans to build their own residential communities across America.

The latest project from the animation giant has been named Storyliving, and will create a number of magical neighbourhoods where Disney fans can live 365 days of the year.

Within the communities, there will be a range of properties to purchase, including family homes and condos.

The location for the first Storyliving neighbourhood will be built in California’s Coachella Valley and will be called Cotino.

The first Storylife by Disney is located in California and will be called Contino
The first Storylife by Disney is located in California and will be called Contino. Picture: Disney Parks

Alongside housing, Contino will also be home to shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure activity features for residents to enjoy.

Disney's research and development team, The Imagineers, will be the creative minds behind each community, working with trusted third-party developers and homebuilders to create a high-quality and magical environment.

Helen Pak, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products executive, said in a promotional video for Storylife: “Picture an energetic community with the warmth and charm of a small town and the beauty of a resort."

The neighbourhoods will have shopping, dining and leisure facilities
The neighbourhoods will have shopping, dining and leisure facilities. Picture: Disney Parks

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amor added: “Each site will have core Disney DNA.

"Each will also have a very distinct personality drawing inspiration from the local landscape, the history and the culture."

There will be houses and condos built throughout Contino which Disney fans can buy
There will be houses and condos built throughout Contino which Disney fans can buy. Picture: Disney Parks

At the centre of Contino there will be a grand oasis with "clear turquoise water with crystal lagoons technology".

Residents will be able to join a voluntary club membership which will offer access to a waterfront club house, a club-only beach area with recreational water activates.

It is not currently known when construction will start on Contino or how much house prices will be.

