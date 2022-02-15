First look at Disney's new cruise ship 'Disney Wish' as it takes to the water

15 February 2022, 15:17

The Disney Wish Cruise Ship will be ready to set sail in the summer
The Disney Wish Cruise Ship will be ready to set sail in the summer. Picture: Disney/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Disney's newest, most magical and immersive cruise ship has taken a big step in its construction.

Disney fans are patiently waiting for summer 2022 when the Disney Wish will welcome holidaymakers aboard for the first time.

Until then, we're learning to get by with sneak-peeks of the magical cruise ship.

The latest reveal, however, is far from a sneak-peek as the ship took to the water for the first time in Germany where construction continues to take place.

Last week, the highly-anticipated cruise ship was cast into the water at Shipbuilding Company Meyer Werft's headquarters in Papenburg.

The Disney Wish took to the water for the first time last week in Germany
The Disney Wish took to the water for the first time last week in Germany. Picture: Alamy
The Disney Wish will be the first vessel in the Disney fleet to feature an eco-friendly LNG drive system
The Disney Wish will be the first vessel in the Disney fleet to feature an eco-friendly LNG drive system. Picture: Alamy

The company have been commissioned to construct three new Disney Cruise ships, the first being the Disney Wish.

It will be the first vessel in the Disney fleet to feature an eco-friendly LNG drive system.

Following the big reveal, the ship is now expected to move to the yard's outfitting pier where it will undergo final interior decorations.

People can now book their voyage on the Disney Wish, which will officially launch this summer.

The Disney Wish is set to be the most immersive cruise ship yet
The Disney Wish is set to be the most immersive cruise ship yet. Picture: Disney

The cruise ship is set to be more magical than ever, with themed restaurants, live performances, immersive experiences and so much more.

The Disney Wish will be home to Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar features as well as the classics from the brand.

Stand-out features on the ship include a theatrical Frozen-themed dining experience with musical performances as well as restaurant 1923, named after the year Walt Disney Studios was founded.

The Frozen dining experience is among the exciting features aboard the Disney Wish
The Frozen dining experience is among the exciting features aboard the Disney Wish. Picture: Disney

The ship will also be home to an exhilarating water feature where holidaymakers can join Mickey and Minnie Mouse on the adventure.

On top of everything else, the Disney Wish will also be home to a first-of-its-kind interactive experience that "takes classic Disney storytelling to new heights".

