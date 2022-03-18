Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

18 March 2022, 17:59

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

And, no, it's not that the main character – a human – can speak to mice.

Fans of all things Disney – like us – like to think we know basically everything there is to know about the old-school classic films.

Take Cinderella, for example, we've seen in multiple times and love it even more after each watch.

However, we have apparently been overlooking a huge plot hole for years, and we're not the only ones who completely missed it.

A conversation which recently cropped up on Reddit has exposed a major storyline issue in the Walt Disney classic, and it is all to do with the glass slipper.

In the classic Disney film, the Fairy Godmother creates a beautiful gown for her to wear to the Prince's ball – complete with glass slippers
The plot hole was exposed when one user on the forum site asked: "What’s the worst plot hole you’ve seen in a well regarded movie?"

One Reddit user replied: "Cinderella, she is told by the Fairy Godmother that everything will turn back to what it originally was at midnight.

“Her dress, carriage, and horses do so why don’t her glass slippers?”

And we have to admit, it is a very good point.

When the Fairy Godmother transforms Cinderella, her animal friends, and a pumpkin, she makes it very clear that once midnight hits, it will all be gone.

We even see Cinderella racing home in one part of the film as her hair comes undone, the carriage begins to transform and her horses become mice again.

HOWEVER. There is one moment in the film which may explain why the slippers remained fully formed and fabulous.

So, why does Cinderella's glass slipper not disappear with the rest of her magical gifts?
So, why does Cinderella's glass slipper not disappear with the rest of her magical gifts? Picture: Alamy

After Cinderella and her animal friends transform back to their original states, Cinderella can be seen noticing that one of her glass slippers (she left the other on the stairs at the palace) is still very much with her.

In a very subtle moment, Cinderella can be seen holding the shoe tight and saying "oh, thank you" aloud, as if she was thanking the Fairy Godmother for it.

A Reddit user had the same thought as us, and wrote in a reply: "Cinderella realises it’s not gone in the morning as it should have been and gives an ‘oh, thank you’ out to the universe for it, showing that she recognises that while the original deal was for midnight, the Fairy Godmother did something special allowing the shoe to be kept as a memento.”

Our faith has been restored in Disney magic.

