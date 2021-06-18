This Finding Nemo theory claims that Nemo is dead throughout the entire film, and it's actually spot on

By Alice Dear

People have been left crushed by the dark twist on the favourite Pixar film which could see Marlin imagining his son.

We love a Disney or Pixar theory as much as the next person, but this latest revelation on Finding Nemo has simply crushed us.

There's currently a theory going around the Internet that the popular film isn't all it seems, and it is annoyingly accurate.

If you love this movie and do not want your day ruined, we advise you don't read on.

Finding Nemo, which was released in 2003, tells the story of a Clown Fish called Marlin who becomes over-protective of his son after his wife Coral and the rest of his children are killed by a barracuda.

After his son, Nemo, is taken by divers, Marlin travels across the ocean to save him from a life in a tank, with the help of a forgetful fish, Dory.

Now, forget everything we just said and listen to this theory – Nemo is not real and Marlin has been imagining him as a way to cope with the death of his wife and children.

Confused? Well, let us break this down for you.

At the beginning of the film, we see Marlin lose his entire family except one child – Nemo.

The theory claims that Nemo is not actually real and that this is simply the way Marlin's brain chooses to deal with his huge loss.

Even the film's title and Nemo's name are a huge clue to the audience as in Latin, Nemo means 'no one'.

Therefore, the film is called 'Finding No One'.

Alongside all this, the theory also claims that Dory is such a great friend for Marlin because her short-term memory loss makes it easy for Marlin to continue the story.

We did warn you it would ruin your day.