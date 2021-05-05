Disneyland's Snow White ride causes controversy over scene of kiss 'without consent'

Disneyland's Snow White ride has sparked outrage in some people over their inclusion of the 'problematic' kiss scene. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Disneyland's newly revamped Snow White ride has been criticised by some over the inclusion of a 'problematic' scene from the film.

Disneyland California's Snow White ride has caused controversy among visitors who are calling for the ride to be modified.

The outrage comes after Disneyland revamped the Snow White ride to include an animatronic recreation of the moment Prince Charming kisses Snow White and awakens her, a classic scene from the original 1937 film.

Now, some people have argued that the scene is 'problematic' as Snow White does not consent to the kiss from Prince Charming.

READ MORE: Disney fans are obsessed with this magical documentary that goes behind the scenes of Disneyland parks

The revamped Snow White ride at Disneyland California uses animatronics to recreate the scene. Picture: Getty

SFGate's managing editor Katie Dowd raised the issue in an article recently, following the reopening of the Disneyland park and reveal of the new ride.

Katie wrote: "Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK?"

She went on to add: "It’s hard to understand why the Disneyland of 2021 would choose to add a scene with such old fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman."

The storyline of the original Disney film sees Snow White fall into a deep sleep after eating a poisoned apple. Picture: Disney

The storyline of the Disney film ends with Prince Charming giving Snow White 'true love's kiss' to wake her from the Evil Queen's spell.

However, Katie argues that it can't be 'true love's kiss' as it happens without consent and with only one of the two people aware of what is happening.

Some people are calling for the kissing scene to be removed from the ride. Picture: Getty

While some people agree with this argument, and believe the scene is outdated and should not be included in the ride, others argue that there is nothing wrong with the original storyline.

One person commented on Twitter: "This is madness! I have always assumed she was dead not asleep, poisoned by an apple and then miraculously ‘awakened’ by a kiss. Even as a small child I knew this was a story not real life."

Another posted: "It's a fairytale. If he didn't kiss her, she wouldn't have woken up. Absolutely ridiculous. These classic Disney films are harmless, it is people that find fault with them. So it's up to parents to teach they children, what's right or wrong."

But what do you think, is the 'non-consensual' kiss damaging?