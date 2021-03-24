Monsters Inc fans have only just worked out Boo's real name as they spot reveal in film

Have you ever spotted this subtle reveal in Monsters Inc? Picture: Disney/Pixar

By Alice Dear

We all know her as 'Boo', but did you know the Monsters Inc character is actually called Mary Gibbs?

Monsters Inc is hands down one of the best films to come out of the Disney Pixar world.

Released in 2001, it is still a firm favourite with fans who still adore Sulley, Mike and – of course – Boo.

No matter how big a fan of the film you are, we bet you never spotted the moment in the flick that Disney Pixar revealed Boo's real name.

That's right! We know her real name, and it turns out the evidence was in front of us the entire time.

If you look closely, you'll see the name 'Mary' written on Boo's drawings. Picture: Disney/Pixar

Boo's real name is in fact Mary Gibbs (we prefer Boo though).

In the famous scene where Sulley takes Boo back to his home with Mike, the little girl snuggles up into the monster's bed before revealing a drawing she did of her scarer – Randal.

Boo is given the nickname by Sulley shortly after they meet. Picture: Disney/Pixar

If you look very closely, you'll see that in the bottom corner, Boo has signed a drawing with her real name – Mary.

It is believed Boo's last name is Gibbs, as the actress who voiced the little girl was actress Mary Gibbs.

This revelation comes just weeks after the true meaning behind Monsters Inc's '23-19' code.

It turns out the woman who played Boo was called Mary Gibbs. Picture: Disney/Pixar

During a scene set on the scare floor, one of the scarers finds himself in danger after a white sock is spotted on his back.

Thinking items from the human world can harm you, George Anderson's colleague shouts '23-19', which beckons the CDA (Child Detection Agency).

It has since been explained that if you look at the 23rd letter in the alphabet it is 'W', and the 19th letter in the alphabet it 'S'.

And what does WS stand for? White Sock.

