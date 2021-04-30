New Disney Wish cruise ship features epic water ride and Frozen restaurant

The new Disney cruise ship looks magical. Picture: Disney

By Naomi Bartram

Disney Cruise Line has introduced its newest ship complete with themed dining rooms and special guests.

Disney fans try to stay calm, but there is a brand new cruise ship setting sail in 2022, and it looks magical.

After plans were announced all the way back in 2019, the makers of The Disney Wish have given us a first glimpse of what we can expect.

We’re talking a Frozen themed restaurant, a Star Wars cocktail lounge, water slides, and heaps of character appearances.

And obviously Minnie Mouse will be the ship's Captain…

The Disney Wish cruise ship has a stunning Grand Hall. Picture: Disney

The Aquamouse is an incredible new attraction on The Disney Wish. Picture: Disney

The boat also has a three-story atrium with an enchanted staircase, giant wishing star chandelier and a warm welcome from Cinderella herself.

There’s also plenty to keep the kids entertained, including Disney's first ever attraction at sea - The Aquamouse.

The 760ft long water ride is on the top deck and will join six swimming pools, an adult-only zone and a kids' Splash Zone.

Elsewhere, there's a dedicated kids' club for those aged 3-12, while Mickey and Minnie have launched a new excursions company to take families on a trip to Mermaid Lagoon.

Other activities include a Marvel Superhero Training Academy and a Fairytale Hall complete with special guests such as Belle and Rapunzel.

There is a Fairytale Hall complete with special guests. Picture: Disney

There is a Star Wars cocktail lounge on board the Disney Cruise. Picture: Disney

Star Wars fans will also be able to book the Hyperspace Lounge with themed cocktails and 'panoramic views' of the galaxy.

For the parents, they can relax in the luxurious spa which has private treatment rooms, lavish villas and aromatherapy.

When it comes to the bedrooms, they are all inspired by some iconic Disney films including Mickey Mouse and the Disney Princesses.

The lavish Royal Suites even include a spiral staircase, chandelier and stained glass artwork.

And guests certainly won’t go hungry as they will be able to enjoy a Frozen themed theatrical experience and a Marvel Cinematic Dining Adventure.

There is a Frozen-themed restaurant in the Disney cruise ship. Picture: Disney

The bedrooms are incredible in The Disney Wish. Picture: Disney

There's also a Hollywood themed restaurant named 1923, which is described as ‘classic Hollywood elegance with a menu inspired by California's fusion of cultural flavours’.

Disney explain: "We're taking fun in the sun to the next level on board the Disney Wish with a brand-new family water attraction and three themed districts that offer dedicated space for families, children and adults alike."

The Disney Wish joins other ships including the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy.

It will set sail on June 9, 2022 from the Bahamas and will include three and four-night cruises around Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

If you want to take a closer look at The Disney Wish and find out more, you can watch the full tour here.

