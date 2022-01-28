Encanto theory explains why the Madrigal family house has powers

Do you think this Madrigal family house theory is right? Picture: Alamy/Disney

By Alice Dear

Fans of Disney's hit new flick Encanto are convinced Abuelo Pedro is behind the magical house.

Disney's Encanto has taken the world by storm, wowing film-lovers with the heartfelt storyline, the catchy music and the bright and beautiful animation.

The film tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal and her magical family who have each been blessed with a specific gift – everyone but Mirabel herself.

The family also live in a magical house which acts as if it has a brain, moving items for the family members and helping out where it can.

And while many people saw the house for what it appears to be – just a magical house – others are convinced of a theory in which Mirabel's grandfather Pedro is actually the power behind it.

People think there are multiple hints that Abuelo Pedro is the spirit of the house. Picture: Alamy/Disney

As explained in the film, Pedro is Abuela Alma's husband who sacrificed himself in order to protect his family and the future generations.

Due to Pedro's sacrifice, the family became blessed with powers and – of course – their magical home.

Just like Abuelo Pedro, the house protect the family members from harm. Picture: Alamy/Disney

The fan theory argues that the house in Encanto appears to be very protective of the family members, especially in one of the final scenes when it uses its final magic left to protect the family from the falling ruins.

Others have also spotted that the house 'waves' in the same way Pedro does in the flashback scene when he first meets Alma.

Abuelo Pedro sacrifices himself to protect his wife, Alma, and their children. Picture: Disney

Encanto can be streamed from Disney+ now.