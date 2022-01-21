Beauty and the Beast The Musical coming to London this summer

21 January 2022, 13:41

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Hit musical Beauty and the Beast will be stopping in London's West End this summer as part of its tour of the UK and Ireland.

Beauty and the Beast The Musical is coming to London's West End for Summer 2022.

The Olivier Award-winning musical will be moving into the London Palladium between June 24 and September 17 as part of the UK and Ireland tour.

The Disney musical will be stopping in the West End for this limited time only, which means tickets are expected to be very popular.

Tickets will be going on sale at 10am on January 28, and early-access is available to sign up for.

Picture: Disney's Beauty and the Beast The Musical

The musical follows the classic story of Beauty and the Beast while fused with new designs and state-of-the art technology.

Belle will be played by Courtney Stapleton, who is best known for starring roles in Les Miserables, Six and Dear Evan Hanson.

Portraying the Beast on stage will be Shaq Taylor, best known for Girl from the North Country, Hadestown and Hex.

Former X Factor star Sam Bailey will play Mrs Potts, Gavin Lee will play Lumiere and Nigel Richards has been cast as Cogsworth.

The role of the handsome, self-obsessed villain Gaston will be played by Tom Senior.

Fans of the original Disney film will also be happy to know that hits Beauty and the Beast as well as Be Our Guest are among the songs featuring in the musical.

Picture: Disney's Beauty and the Beast The Musical

Beauty and the Beast The Musical kicked off the UK and Ireland tour on August 25 last year and is currently playing at the Sunderland Empire.

Prior to the tour's move to the West End, it will be stopping at Birmingham and Manchester, as well as remaining in Sunderland until mid-February.

Picture: Alamy

You can find the full tour dates from now until September 2022 here:

Sunderland Empire

20th January 2022 - 19th February 2022

Birmingham Hippodrome

3rd March 2022 - 26th March 2022

Manchester Palace Theatre

31st March 2022 - 4th June 2022

London Palladium

24th June 2022 - 17th September 2022

