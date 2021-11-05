Mrs Doubtfire musical is coming to the UK next year

By Naomi Bartram

Mrs Doubtfire is coming to UK theatres next year for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mrs Doubtfire fans rejoice, because the hit film will be turned into a musical next year.

The show is currently playing on Broadway, but will be making its way to the Manchester Opera House on Friday 2 September 2022.

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson, the musical will be running for a limited time until Saturday 1 October.

Mrs Doubtfire is coming to the UK in musical form. Picture: Alamy

In case you’ve never seen the film, it follows the story of out-of-work actor Daniel who loses custody of his kids during a messy divorce.

Daniel - played by the late Robin Williams - then transforms himself into Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in an attempt to keep regular contact.

The movie was a huge box office success when it was released in 1993 and made a whopping $441.3 million at the time.

Producers Kevin and Jamie said: “We are thrilled to announce that Mrs Doubtfire will make its UK premiere next year. Manchester is one of the great cities of theatre, and we can’t wait to bring Mrs Doubtfire to the Opera House.

“We hope audiences will take this hilarious and touching show to their hearts, and promise a great evening for everyone!”

Sarah Bleasdale, General Manager, Palace and Opera House Theatres, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have another production launching in the UK from Manchester, and this time – direct from Broadway.

“We continue to proudly showcase the very best in new musical theatre under our Manchester gets it first banner and know that our audiences have a real treat on the way with the iconic Mrs Doubtfire.

“A big moment for our theatres and the city, and a production we cannot wait to open our doors to”.

Mrs Doubtfire has been on Broadway for years. Picture: Alamy

Mrs. Doubtfire started playing at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in 2019 and was extended after breaking the record for the bestselling new musical in the history of The 5th Avenue Theatre.

At the time, it sold over $4.7M worth of tickets and played to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

If you want to get your hands on tickets for the Manchester season of Mrs. Doubtfire, they go on priority sale on Monday 8 November and on general sale on Thursday 11 November at www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk.