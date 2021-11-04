The four letters you never want to see on your plane boarding pass

4 November 2021, 15:35

The letters you don't want to see on your boarding pass
The letters you don't want to see on your boarding pass. Picture: TikTok/@latoluxury
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A TikToker has explained why you wouldn't want to see the letters SSSS on your boarding pass when you travel...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A travel expert has revealed that there are four letters that you wouldn't want to see on your boarding pass when jetting off on holiday.

TikTok user Michelle, who goes by the named @laxtoluxury, has revealed it stands for "Secondary Security Screening Selection."

Michelle shares travel tips on TikTok
Michelle shares travel tips on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@latoluxury

Passengers with those letters on their boarding pass have been selected for additional screening by security, meaning they will be subject to more stringent checks.

The code only applies to those travelling to the US, and passengers are often selected at random.

Michelle said: "This is something you never want to see on your boarding pass: The quadruple S.

Michelle revealed that some boarding passes contain the letters SSSS
Michelle revealed that some boarding passes contain the letters SSSS. Picture: TikTok/@latoluxury

"It means you’re going to get searched super thoroughly, and it’s usually found on international flights to the US."

If you find the code on your ticket regularly, Michelle advised: "If you go to the US Department of Homeland Security website, you can apply for a redress number which prompts the DHS to review your record and clear up any erroneous or weird info that could be triggering the additional security measures.

"Once they’ve investigated your records and you’re hopefully cleared, you’ll want to input your redress number on all of your flight reservations going forward, and you should hopefully be good to go."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here's the Heart's picks of the best new releases and openings this month...

November Lust List: The best new food, drink, film releases, homeware and more

Shopping

A dog TV channel is coming to the UK

TV channel created for dogs is launching in the UK this month
This Cars scene has shocked fans of the Disney film

Cars fans notice rude scene they completely missed as a child

TV & Movies

You could be fined for setting off fireworks near your pets

You could be fined for setting off fireworks near dogs

Trending on Heart

Lewis McGowan was seven-years-old when he starred in the John Lewis advert

Kid from John Lewis' 2011 Christmas advert is now all grown up and a Hollywood star

Celebrities

The first Harry Potter book is called something different in the US

The reason why the first Harry Potter book has a different name in the US

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight Australia final is getting closer

When is the final of Married at First Sight Australia season 8?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about applying to be on Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK application 2022: How to apply for the next series

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral print dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Kate Anthony plays Hazel's mum in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans recognise Andrea's mum Hazel from Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Tom Parker has shared good news about his brain tumour

Tom Parker in tears as he announces brain tumour is 'under control'

Celebrities

John Lewis are selling a version on Nathan's Christmas jumper in stores and online

Where to buy the John Lewis Christmas advert jumper

The John Lewis Christmas advert is here!

John Lewis release 2021 Christmas Advert: 'Unexpected Guest'

TV & Movies

Lola Young is singing the John Lewis advert song 2021

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 song?

Christmas

The change in weather can have nightmarish consequences for your skin

Rosacea, dullness and a flaky complexion: How to treat common 'autumn skin' complaints

Beauty

Netflix is removing some family favourites

Netflix is removing 74 films and TV shows this month - see the full list

Netflix

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to our screens with another series of Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper confirms series two has started filming

TV & Movies

Your iPhone may contain a hidden button you never knew about (stock images)

Apple logo on the back of your iPhone is a secret shortcut button - here's how to use it