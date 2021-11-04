The four letters you never want to see on your plane boarding pass

The letters you don't want to see on your boarding pass. Picture: TikTok/@latoluxury

By Heart reporter

A TikToker has explained why you wouldn't want to see the letters SSSS on your boarding pass when you travel...

A travel expert has revealed that there are four letters that you wouldn't want to see on your boarding pass when jetting off on holiday.

TikTok user Michelle, who goes by the named @laxtoluxury, has revealed it stands for "Secondary Security Screening Selection."

Michelle shares travel tips on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@latoluxury

Passengers with those letters on their boarding pass have been selected for additional screening by security, meaning they will be subject to more stringent checks.

The code only applies to those travelling to the US, and passengers are often selected at random.

Michelle said: "This is something you never want to see on your boarding pass: The quadruple S.

Michelle revealed that some boarding passes contain the letters SSSS. Picture: TikTok/@latoluxury

"It means you’re going to get searched super thoroughly, and it’s usually found on international flights to the US."

If you find the code on your ticket regularly, Michelle advised: "If you go to the US Department of Homeland Security website, you can apply for a redress number which prompts the DHS to review your record and clear up any erroneous or weird info that could be triggering the additional security measures.

"Once they’ve investigated your records and you’re hopefully cleared, you’ll want to input your redress number on all of your flight reservations going forward, and you should hopefully be good to go."